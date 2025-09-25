Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kelly's Roast Beef Brings the Flavor to New Port Richey

Seventh Florida Location Opens September 26th, Fueled by Demand for Boston's Legendary Sandwiches and Seafood

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Florida can't get enough of Kelly's Roast Beef-and the craving continues this summer as the beloved Boston institution brings its signature roast beef sandwiches and fresh New England seafood to a new location at 8154 Little Road in New Port Richey. The legendary restaurant officially opens its doors tomorrow, September 26, marking Kelly's seventh restaurant in the Sunshine State.

Since entering the Florida market in 2022, Kelly's has captured the hearts (and stomachs) of locals and visitors alike with its "melt-in-your-mouth" roast beef, golden fried clams, and made-to-order lobster rolls. This latest expansion is a clear sign: the Boston classic is now a Florida favorite whether it's with a highly convenient drive-thru service, dine-in, outdoor patio seating, carry-out, or third-party delivery like DoorDash.

"Florida welcomed us with open arms-and empty plates, which we're happy to fill with amazing sandwiches and classic New England seafood" said Jeff Doward, Regional Director of RAVentures Hospitality. "We're proud to bring Kelly's one-of-a-kind flavors to New Port Richey and continue sharing the tradition that started on Revere Beach over 70 years ago."

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will offer:

  • In-house roasted beef sliced fresh all day

  • Classic sandwiches on sesame rolls with James River BBQ sauce, mayo, and American cheese

  • Fried whole-bellied clams, lobster rolls, scallops, and creamy New England clam chowder

  • Refreshing and delicious soft-serve ice cream

  • Dedicated gluten-free fryers for allergen-friendly orders

  • Full-service drive-thru, indoor seating, patio dining, carry-out, and delivery

New Port Richey joins a growing list of Florida locations, including University Park, Naples, Fort Myers, South Pasadena, and Parrish-with more in development.

About Kelly's

Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef is the inventor of the North Shore (Boston) roast beef sandwich. Kelly's roasts its beef in-house throughout the day, serves everything fresh and made-to-order, and estimates serving a staggering 1 million sandwiches this year. The brand has become a symbol for Boston and has been referenced in pop culture, such as references in 30 Rock and Good Will Hunting. For more information and to stay up-to-date, please visit www.kellysroastbeef.com/ and follow on Instagram @kellysroastbeef_fl.

###

Media Contact:

Eric Montague
Sleek Machine for RAVentures® Hospitality Group
eric@sleekmachine.com
508-527-3312

SOURCE: Kelly's Roast Beef



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kellys-roast-beef-brings-the-flavor-to-new-port-richey-1077741

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.