Kelly's Roast Beef Brings the Flavor to New Port Richey

Seventh Florida Location Opens September 26th, Fueled by Demand for Boston's Legendary Sandwiches and Seafood

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Florida can't get enough of Kelly's Roast Beef-and the craving continues this summer as the beloved Boston institution brings its signature roast beef sandwiches and fresh New England seafood to a new location at 8154 Little Road in New Port Richey. The legendary restaurant officially opens its doors tomorrow, September 26, marking Kelly's seventh restaurant in the Sunshine State.

Since entering the Florida market in 2022, Kelly's has captured the hearts (and stomachs) of locals and visitors alike with its "melt-in-your-mouth" roast beef, golden fried clams, and made-to-order lobster rolls. This latest expansion is a clear sign: the Boston classic is now a Florida favorite whether it's with a highly convenient drive-thru service, dine-in, outdoor patio seating, carry-out, or third-party delivery like DoorDash.

"Florida welcomed us with open arms-and empty plates, which we're happy to fill with amazing sandwiches and classic New England seafood" said Jeff Doward, Regional Director of RAVentures Hospitality. "We're proud to bring Kelly's one-of-a-kind flavors to New Port Richey and continue sharing the tradition that started on Revere Beach over 70 years ago."

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will offer:

In-house roasted beef sliced fresh all day

Classic sandwiches on sesame rolls with James River BBQ sauce, mayo, and American cheese

Fried whole-bellied clams, lobster rolls, scallops, and creamy New England clam chowder

Refreshing and delicious soft-serve ice cream

Dedicated gluten-free fryers for allergen-friendly orders

Full-service drive-thru, indoor seating, patio dining, carry-out, and delivery

New Port Richey joins a growing list of Florida locations, including University Park, Naples, Fort Myers, South Pasadena, and Parrish-with more in development.

About Kelly's

Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef is the inventor of the North Shore (Boston) roast beef sandwich. Kelly's roasts its beef in-house throughout the day, serves everything fresh and made-to-order, and estimates serving a staggering 1 million sandwiches this year. The brand has become a symbol for Boston and has been referenced in pop culture, such as references in 30 Rock and Good Will Hunting. For more information and to stay up-to-date, please visit www.kellysroastbeef.com/ and follow on Instagram @kellysroastbeef_fl.

