Onramp Appoints Blake Killian as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Education and Mainstream Adoption of Bitcoin

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Onramp, the Bitcoin custodian and infrastructure platform pioneering Multi-Institution Custody (MIC), announced today the appointment of Blake Killian as Chief Marketing Officer. Killian will lead Onramp's marketing strategy across brand, content, education, and client engagement as the company accelerates growth among individual, trade, and enterprise clients.

Onramp

Onramp

Killian brings two decades of experience in digital marketing, social media strategy, and content production. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer for Headline Studio at Advance-one of the largest privately-held media companies in the U.S.-where he led campaigns for Walmart, ViacomCBS, Anheuser-Busch, and AllianceBernstein.

Before that, Killian's varied experiences ranged from leading digital strategy and campaigns for Ericsson, a multinational networking and telecommunications company, to being part of the team that transformed Fireball Whisky from a cult label into a national phenomenon.

"Bitcoin is not a novelty-it's inevitable. It will be as woven into daily life as the internet or the iPhone, maybe even more like water-something we all depend on without thinking twice. Yet the complexity and fragility of custody has left too many on the sidelines. That gap no longer exists. Onramp's Multi-Institution Custody model, combined with an ethos of research, curiosity, and education, delivers both resilience and trust. This is how we move from uncertainty to inevitability. This is how we choose bitcoin. I couldn't be more excited to help lead that charge."

Michael Tanguma, Onramp's Chief Executive Officer, welcomed the appointment:

"Blake brings a rare mix of deep bitcoin conviction and proven expertise in digital marketing and audience engagement. He understands that adoption comes from building trust-through education and through resilient infrastructure. With our Multi-Institution Custody model, we've proven that strength lies in many, not one. With Blake's leadership, we'll bring that message and bitcoin to the mainstream."

Onramp has quickly become a category leader in bitcoin custody and financial infrastructure, known for innovations such as its Multi-Institution Custody (MIC) model and a growing suite of IRA, trust, and enterprise solutions. Killian's appointment underscores the company's commitment to pairing technical excellence with education and outreach as bitcoin moves into the mainstream.

About Onramp

Onramp is the bitcoin custodian and infrastructure company helping individuals, advisors, and institutions securely hold and manage bitcoin. Through its pioneering Multi-Institution Custody (MIC) model, Onramp combines institutional-grade security with accessible, education-driven solutions for retirement accounts, trusts, and businesses. Learn more at onrampbitcoin.com .

Contact Information

Michael Tanguma

CEO

michael@onrampbitcoin.com

737-260-7979

SOURCE: Onramp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/onramp-appoints-blake-killian-as-chief-marketing-officer-to-drive-edu-1077746