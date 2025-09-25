Token Communities Ltd.: Superb Response Received on Affordable Housing Project

A new Affordable Housing Revolution is about to unveil

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID/Stock Symbol:TKCM) is moving forward swiftly on its affordable housing project in Florida and Texas, and will start the construction of its very first demo / model home in Charlotte County, Florida.

According to David Champ, president and CEO of the company that ASC Global Inc. has been receiving hundreds of phone calls from interested home buyers and investors since its last announcement made public, Therefore Company decided to further disclose the characteristics of this steel structure home as follows -

Steel structure homes offer a compelling mix of strength, durability, efficiency, and modern design flexibility. Here's a breakdown of their key advantages:

1. Structural & Safety Benefits

Superior Durability - Steel resists warping, cracking, rot, termites, and mold. It performs well in hurricane zones, snowy regions, and seismic areas,

2. Fire Resistance - Steel is non-combustible, offering better protection in fire-prone areas compared to wood framing,

3. Longer Lifespan - With minimal maintenance, steel homes can last for generations without structural degradation,



4. Energy Efficiency - Precision engineering reduces air leaks. Reflective metal roofs and thermal insulation help lower energy bills,

5. Eco-Friendly - Steel is 100% recyclable and prefabrication reduces construction waste, and save cost,



6. Faster Build Times - Prefabricated steel kits arrive pre-cut and ready to assemble, reducing labor cost and construction time,

7. Cost-Effectiveness Over Time - While upfront costs may be higher, reduced maintenance and faster builds often lead to long-term savings for the home owners,

8. Design Flexibility - Open Floor Plans, Steel framing allows for wide spans without load-bearing walls, enabling spacious interiors,

9. Modern Aesthetics - Large windows, clean lines, and customizable features suit contemporary tastes,

Mr. David Champ further concluded, once the APOZ project is approved by the U.S. Army Corp. Engineers on the wetland delineation and project final approval from Chambers County, ASC Global Inc. will build its own manufacturing facility in Texas and gear up for mass production to service the entire North America market. This facility will be highly automated to provide precision production, eliminate unnecessary material waste, maximize production efficiency, significantly reduce overall cost, and deliver quality and affordable housing products to the vast home buyer market. With efficient floor plan design, we can deliver smaller and affordable homes with larger home element and luxury. " The final product will be affordable on pricing, but superb on quality and functionality. "

For further information or assistance, please contact the company at (631)397-1111

