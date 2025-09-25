Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding Joins Pharmacy Podcast Network with New "Essential" Podcast

With podcasting reaching over 210M people in the United States today, building reliable content for Providers and business professionals in healthcare is a crucial communication's tool.

BROWNSVILLE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding has announced the launch of its official podcast, Essential: The Pharmacy Compounding Podcast . The podcast is a collaboration with the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN), the largest podcasting platform dedicated to the pharmacy profession.

"The name of the podcast - Essential - reflects the role pharmacy compounding plays in our healthcare system," said APC CEO Scott Brunner, CAE. "It's a compounding policy-focused podcast and is yet another way we're working to inform and educate about what law and regulation actually say about pharmacy compounding. Via Essential and our other communications, we're telling the truth about how compounded medications, prescribed based on the judgment of a licensed provider, benefit millions of Americans. We're excited to partner with PPN in this effort."

"It's critical to millions of people's health to have access to safely compounded medications which are tailored by pharmacists to meet a patient's specific needs when a standard, commercially available drug doesn't," said Todd Eury, founder and editor-in-chief of the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "We are thrilled to have APC as a member of the largest network of podcasts dedicated to our pharmacy profession."

About Essential: APC's New Podcast

The debut episode of Essential dives into some of the most pressing issues in compounding today, including:

FDA confusion and regulatory overreach impacting access to compounded medications.

California's latest compounding curveball for pharmacists

Pharma-driven myths surrounding GLP-1 medications.

Recent APC advocacy wins on Capitol Hill and how pharmacy tours can influence lawmakers.

The FDA's eyebrow-raising move to reclassify natural thyroid products -and what it means for patients nationwide.

By spotlighting both regulatory challenges and advocacy opportunities, Essential amplifies APC's mission to protect patient access to personalized medications while ensuring pharmacists' voices are heard in policy discussions.

Why Compounding Matters

Compounding allows pharmacists to create customized medication for an individual patient pursuant to a prescription. Pharmacists' ability to compound medications is authorized in federal law for good reason: Manufactured drugs don't come in dosages that are right for everyone, and prescribers must be able to prescribe customized medications when, in their judgment, a manufactured drug is not the best course of therapy for a patient or the appropriate FDA-approved drug is not available.

A Stronger Voice Through Podcasting

The Pharmacy Podcast Network, now celebrating more than 16 years of amplifying pharmacy voices, will help APC expand its reach and strengthen its advocacy strategy through podcasting. With more than 80,000 monthly listeners across 40+ shows, PPN provides APC with a powerful media platform to engage policymakers, healthcare leaders, and the public.

About the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC)

The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding is the industry trade association and the voice for pharmacy compounding, representing more than 600 compounding small businesses - including 5,500+ compounding pharmacists and technicians in both 503A and 503B settings, as well as prescribers, educators, researchers, and suppliers. Learn more at compounding.com or a4pc.org.

About the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN)

Founded in 2009, the Pharmacy Podcast Network is the world's largest network of podcasts dedicated to the business and practice of pharmacy. PPN features more than 40 shows covering policy, innovation, education, and patient care. With over 5 million downloads and 80,000+ monthly listeners, PPN is the pharmacy profession's leading digital media voice. Learn more at www.pharmacypodcast.com.

Media Contact:

Todd Eury

RxPR, LLC

Email: eury@rxpr.com

SOURCE: Pharmacy Podcast Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alliance-for-pharmacy-compounding-joins-pharmacy-podcast-network-with-1078011