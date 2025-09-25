Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Savannah Bee Company Opens New Store in Nashville
25.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Savannah Bee Company Opens New Store in Nashville

Now with 16 stores across the U.S. and partnerships with leading retailers including Costco, Whole Foods, Publix, Williams-Sonoma, and Neiman Marcus, Savannah Bee Company is bringing the story of honeybees to more communities, retailers, and tables than ever before.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Savannah Bee Company, the trusted name in premium honey, honeybee products and passionate bee advocacy, is thrilled to announce its newest retail location in Nashville, TN. The company continues to expand its national retail presence while delivering immersive, educational shopping experiences that promote awareness of bees' role in ecosystems and everyday life.

Savannah Bee Company Nashville Storefront

Savannah Bee Company Nashville Storefront
located at 65 Arcade Alley Suites 9 & 11 Nashville

The Nashville store, located at The Arcade, Units 9 & 11, invites all Nashville visitors and locals to enjoy a vibrant, sensory experience from guided tastings of single-source honeys to mead (honey wine) flights, and hands-on exploration of bee-powered body care. Whether you're looking for an unforgettable gift, a sweet treat, or a moment of connection to nature, Savannah Bee Company's newest retail destination is buzzing with purpose and flavor.

"Walking into one of our stores should feel like entering a hive," says Ted Dennard, founder and head beekeeper. "Every corner is an invitation to explore - to taste raw honey, to learn how bees work together, to see the artistry of nature up close. We've curated an experience that blends education and wonder, allowing people to connect with honeybees in a way that is as beautiful as it is unforgettable. Visitors leave with a deeper understanding of how honeybees are essential to our food, our environment, and our everyday lives."

Savannah Bee Company Retail Store experiences include:

  • Complimentary honey and mead tastings

  • Store-exclusive promotions and product bundles

  • Family-friendly activities and photo ops

  • A chance to meet our bee-loving staff and learn more about pollinator protection

This store marks the latest milestone in a journey that began when Ted Dennard discovered beekeeping at age 11. What started as a personal passion has become a global movement. Savannah Bee Company blends commerce with conservation, using every sale to support environmental stewardship. Experience the bees today, at a store near you or online at savannahbee.com.

For more information, visit [savannahbee.com/store-location] or follow us on all social medias, @SavannahBeeCo.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Melanie DeFilippis
Melanie@codapr.com
CODA PR

.

SOURCE: Savannah Bee Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/savannah-bee-company-opens-new-store-in-nashville-1078117

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
