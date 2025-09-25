Monrovia, Liberia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - HammerPay, a leading digital financial services provider, announces the commencement of revenue-generating operations in Liberia, marking a significant milestone in its mission to enhance financial inclusion and economic empowerment across West Africa.

Building upon a robust foundation established through strategic partnerships with local merchants, including BuildEx, Banjoo Superstore, and The Best Jewelry, HammerPay has transitioned from pilot phases to full-scale operations. This expansion is underpinned by the successful integration of prepaid digital card services, enabling seamless transactions for consumers and businesses alike.

"Our entry into revenue generation signifies more than just business growth; it represents a commitment to the communities we serve," said Vaanii Baker, Chairman of HammerPay. "By providing secure and accessible digital payment solutions, we are empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital economy."

The Liberian market presents a dynamic landscape for digital financial services, characterized by increasing mobile phone penetration and a growing demand for inclusive financial solutions. According to the World Bank, mobile phone usage for sending money among individuals aged 15 and above was reported at 21.79% in 2021, indicating a significant opportunity for digital payment platforms to cater to the unbanked population.

HammerPay's services are designed to address the unique needs of the Liberian market, offering features such as mobile money transfers, bill payments, and merchant services. These offerings are complemented by a user-friendly mobile application and a network of local agents, ensuring accessibility even in remote areas.

As HammerPay continues to scale its operations, the company remains focused on sustainable growth, community engagement, and the delivery of value-driven financial services. The ongoing expansion of its merchant network and the introduction of new digital products are set to further solidify HammerPay's position as a catalyst for economic development in Liberia.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: Hammer Technology Holdings