Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted CBD companies, and operator of the leading CBD and wellness brands cbdMD, Paw CBD, ATRx, and Herbal Oasis, today announced the launch of its newest topical innovation. Inferno Freeze is its most powerful innovation yet for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone seeking advanced recovery. Designed for high-performance relief, Inferno Freeze combines breakthrough wellness science with professional-grade strength to help bodies perform, recover, and repeat.

"Inferno Freeze embodies our mission to merge innovation with performance," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD. "This product was designed with athletes and other high performing individuals in mind, those who need fast, effective recovery to stay at the top of their game. With cutting-edge nano-technology and our most advanced full-spectrum formula to date, Inferno Freeze redefines what peak relief looks like."

Product Highlights: Inferno Freeze

A high-strength, full-spectrum topical packed with cannabinoids and both cooling and heating botanicals for the ultimate rapid relief and recovery.

Intense Strength: 3000mg CBD + 500mg CBDa + 50mg THC for enhanced relief.

Rapid Cooling: 4% Menthol, 3% Camphor, and 0.04% Capsaicin for soothing power.

Nano-Enhanced: Advanced nano-technology for quicker absorption and effectiveness.

Full-Spectrum Blend: CBD, CBDa, and THC work together for amplified benefits.

Wellness-Driven: USA-grown hemp, non-GMO, third-party tested for purity and potency.

Inferno Freeze expands cbdMD's topicals line and delivers the relief that high-level performance demands. This launch also complements cbdMD's broader portfolio, which spans ingestibles, pet products, functional mushrooms, and hemp-derived beverages.

For more product details, please visit: https://www.cbdmd.com/products/inferno-freeze.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced THC-free1 CBD products and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products and our ATRx brand features functional mushroom products. In addition, we operate Herbal Oasis, a premium, award winning THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, ATRxlabs.com, or Herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, the development or future sales of Oasis products, regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements, including Euromonitor international projections, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

(1) THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

