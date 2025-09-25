Tickets are now on sale for TAYLOR SWIFT THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL in more than 50 countries, for all showtimes October 3-5, at releasepartyofashowgirl.com

Regarding territories with screenings starting later in October, AMC Theatres Distribution and Piece of Magic Entertainment have added Latin America, further markets in Europe and markets across the Asian region to the party

For those territories with screenings later in October, showtimes and ticketing information will be announced on or around October 3

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) Distribution and Piece of Magic Entertainment (POM) today announced additional details around the international roll out for TAYLOR SWIFT THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL, coming exclusively to theatres across the globe, from October 3 and beyond.

For all participating international locations in the 50+ territories confirmed for October 3-5 screenings, fans can now purchase tickets either from the website or box office of their preferred participating cinema or by simply going to releasepartyofashowgirl.com. Ticket prices will vary by country.

With TAYLOR SWIFT THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL, global audiences can look forward to the music video for "The Fate of Ophelia", along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor's never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

TAYLOR SWIFT THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL will play a vast global theatre circuit, expected to ultimately reach 110+ countries and territories. In some territories, screenings of TAYLOR SWIFT THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL will be available later in October. Screening dates and ticketing information for these territories will be launched on or around October 3.

To date, Piece of Magic Entertainment and AMC Theatres Distribution have reached agreements with movie theatre operators including ODEON Cinemas and Cineworld, Cinépolis, Cinemex, Cinemark, Vue Cinemas, UGC, CGV, Event Cinemas, HOYTS, Kinepolis, Pathé Cinema, Vue International, CineStar, Helios, Major Cineplex, Cineworld, Nordisk, and UCI, among many others.

In North America, where tickets have been on sale since September 19, TAYLOR SWIFT THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL will play at all 540 AMC Theatres® locations across the U.S., as well as at the Cinemark and Regal chains, at Cineplex in Canada and in thousands of other movie theatre screens throughout North America, by AMC in partnership with Variance Films.

The 89-minute show begins at 3 PM EDT on October 3, and simultaneously screens across many other domestic and international time zones, over the 3 days.

This is the second collaboration between Taylor Swift and AMC Theatres Distribution, which launched in 2023 with the globally acclaimed TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film and grossed more than $261 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

For theatre operators interested in booking TAYLOR SWIFT THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL internationally, please contact bookings@pieceofmagic.com.

About Piece of Magic Entertainment

Established in 2017, Piece of Magic Entertainment (POM) is a worldwide theatrical distributor specializing in feature films, world-class concerts, prestige documentaries, kids content, anime, and live gaming events. From offices in Amsterdam, POM can release in a handful of territories or branch out much wider with a reach of thousands of screens across 130+ countries. For more information, visit www.pieceofmagic.com.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 860 theatres and 9,700 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. In addition, in 2023 AMC launched AMC Theatres Distribution with the highly successful releases of TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR and RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924224999/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACT Piece of Magic (International)

Organic Los Angeles London

E: pompressenquiries@organic-publicity.com

PRESS CONTACT AMC Theatres (North America)

Ryan Noonan, (913) 213-2183

E: rnoonan@amctheatres.com