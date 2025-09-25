Convention theme "Straight-Through-Reporting (STR): Entering a New Era of Regulatory Intelligence" ambitions to define the future of financial regulation

Regnology, a global leading software provider of regulatory reporting and supervisory technology solutions, is proud to announce the 32nd Annual RegTech Convention, set to take place from November 17-19, 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany and in Zürich, Switzerland on November 20. The hybrid event will convene more than 2,000 participants from over 120 countries for four days of knowledge sharing and keynotes across 40+ sessions.

This year's theme, "Straight-Through-Reporting (STR): Entering a New Era of Regulatory Intelligence" will examine how STR which draws inspiration from Straight-Through Processing (STP) in capital markets can transform regulatory operations into a more data-driven, seamless and collaborative framework. Discussions will span timely topics such as crypto reporting, AI, granular data, Basel IV (CRR3), CARF/DAC8 with dedicated SupTech, RegTech, and Tax programs.

Headlining the agenda are keynotes from Tomas Sedlacek, international economy expert and author, who will open with a perspective on the state of financial regulatory reporting-examining geopolitical dynamics and systemic pressures. Jan Hendrik Schmidt, senior adviser and head of the Artificial Intelligence Hub at the ECB's Horizontal Supervision Directorate, will share insights on the evolution of data from a compliance byproduct to strategic infrastructure.

The conference will also feature a distinguished lineup of 60+ speakers from major financial authorities, supervisory bodies, financial and technology firms, including senior representatives from the ECB, Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB), European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the Central Bank of Ireland, Commerzbank, FlatexDEGIRO, and Firebrand Research- with many more to be announced.

As in previous years, the convention offers a global platform for exchange between regulators and the regulated community. This year, it expands with 2 new regional editions in New York and Singapore, in addition to local community events across London, Paris, Warsaw, Geneva, Zurich and Bellinzona.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology, said: "Straight-Through-Reporting (STR) has the potential to be as transformative for regulation as STP was for capital market. This convention will unite financial regulators, supervisors, and financial institutions to chart the course toward more connected, streamlined and resilient reporting frameworks unlocking a new era of regulatory intelligence."

The RegTech Convention is free to attend for regulatory authorities and financial institutions, with both in-person and virtual attendance options. The full event will be live-streamed and accessible on-demand following the convention.

