By leading Hub.xyz's pre-seed and seed rounds, SwissBorg is driving the rapid expansion of Hub.xyz's foundational data infrastructure for the AI economy.

Hub.xyz, the programmable-bandwidth network that leverages the idle internet connections of everyday users to deliver real-time data streams to AI systems, today announced the closing of its pre-seed round and the opening of its seed round.

SwissBorg, which led their pre-seed, followed up at the opening of the seed round, reaffirming its confidence in Hub.xyz's growth and joining other industry leaders backing the company's vision. These early rounds bring Hub.xyz's total fundraising to $1.7 million to date.

SwissBorg is Europe's leading digital wealth platform with over $2 billion in assets under management (AUM). Hub.xyz's strategic partnership with SwissBorg is expected to evolve into community-led participation. SwissBorg will not only be early backers of Hub.xyz, but will also enable their community to become active node participants, contributing idle bandwidth to build the world's first people-powered data infrastructure for AI systems.

Data Infrastructure for the People, by the People

As AI adoption surges, enterprises face mounting challenges around data quality, freshness, and cost. Hub.xyz offers a new alternative: a globally distributed, programmable-bandwidth supernetwork that upcycles idle bandwidth to deliver advanced, on-demand data streams to AI companies.

By collecting and processing these frontier data streams, Hub.xyz creates a sustainable alternative for AI training, which currently relies on costly, low-quality, data collection methods. This new approach reduces model staleness and expands coverage across the long tail of the internet.

"This strategic investment from SwissBorg reinforces Hub.xyz's greatest strength, the resilience of its distributed network," said Tim Sprecher, co-founder and COO, Hub.xyz. "We're proving that the future of AI infrastructure is distributed, powered by people across the globe. This new investment, together with the support of SwissBorg's large community and the strong market demand we're seeing in the Bay Area, positions Hub perfectly to accelerate its next stage of growth."

SwissBorg: A verifiable layer of trust

SwissBorg's community represents more than one million KYC-verified users, uniquely blending capital, education, and compliance. Its track record of strong investment in AI and infrastructure companies, combined with proven expertise and sustained participation, provides Hub.xyz with a solid foundation as it scales.

"SwissBorg is confident that Hub.xyz has the potential to become foundational infrastructure for the AI economy," said Franklin Lacroix Wasover, Director of Investment Experience, SwissBorg. "Leading this round is fully aligned with our strategy to back critical primitives in compute, storage, and bandwidth, and positions us at the forefront of the next wave of infrastructure innovation"

From Capital to Contribution

This Investment also gives SwissBorg members access to participate in Hub.xyz's distributed network. It creates a direct bridge from investment to network value: Hub.xyz's end-to-end data pipeline will be able to leverage the bandwidth of SwissBorg's large community, accelerating Hub.xyz's coverage, resiliency, and real-world utility. SwissBorg members will also gain exclusive access and perks within the network.

Hub.xyz's recent fundraising offers the company resources to accelerate the company's current scaling phase. Today's announcement is expected to commence a long-standing partnership between the two ecosystems that will bring further synergies in coming months.

For more information, visit…

About Hub.xyz: The first real-time, multimodal data infrastructure, leveraging the idle bandwidth of everyday users to power a distributed, end-to-end data pipeline for advanced AI systems and enterprises at scale. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About SwissBorg: Europe's leading digital wealth management platform, with $2B in assets under management and trusted by over 1 million users. Headquartered in Switzerland, it democratizes investments by making wealth management accessible and transparent.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925811310/en/

Contacts:

Media

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry on behalf of Hub.xyz

hub@rlyl.com