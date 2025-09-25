Indero, the niche CRO formerly known as Innovaderm, is celebrating 25 years of advancing clinical research. From its roots as a dermatology site in Montreal, Indero has grown into a global organization with capabilities in more than 30 countries across 4 continents and has earned a reputation for delivering expert, efficient trials in dermatology and, more recently, rheumatology.

Indero was founded as Innovaderm in 2000, starting as a clinical site and now a global CRO, with a commitment to scientific rigor and patient-centered research. Since then, Indero has helped shape the dermatology landscape through involvement in multiple landmark trials, developing pioneering methodologies and forging strong relationships with investigators. The company is now building on this success to bring its deep therapeutic knowledge to rheumatology.

Dr. Robert Bissonnette, Founder and Executive Chairman of Indero explained: "Dermatology and rheumatology are intrinsically linked through shared inflammatory pathways and overlapping conditions. Our expansion into rheumatology was a natural evolution, driven by scientific opportunity, unmet needs for a CRO specialized in rheumatology, and a strong belief that these patients deserve more dedicated research".

Indero's dual focus is supported by a robust infrastructure that includes biometrics, pharmacovigilance, clinical development, and regulatory services-ensuring flexible, full-service support for sponsors. The company's recent growth includes an expanded presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America. Despite its global footprint, clients benefit from consistent quality standards and company values across all locations, as well as easy access to key experts. The company fosters a strong corporate culture by recruiting employees aligned with its core values, providing ongoing training, and maintaining transparent communication. Its success is further demonstrated through strategic partnerships with leading clinical research sites and key opinion leaders across both fields, recognizing these sites not only as essential collaborators but also as key partners, valued on par with our clients, patients, and employees.

Innovation remains a central pillar of Indero's identity, it has also played a key role in supporting the development of topical and systemic treatments in atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and more. In early-phase research, the company has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, and invests in numerous in-house R&D initiatives, such as a data warehouse project to improve study design and feasibility assessment.

"Marking 25 years is more than a celebration. It's a commitment to the future," said Jeff Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Indero. "We're accelerating our global reach, expanding into rheumatology, and embracing AI to transform how clinical trials are designed and delivered. The next chapter of Indero is about scale, speed, and scientific impact."

With a growing team, global reach, and a sharpened strategic focus, Indero is well positioned for the next phase of its journey to improve trial outcomes for sponsors, investigators and, most importantly, patients.

Explore Indero's expertise at https://inderocro.com/25-years/

About Indero

Indero is a dual-focus CRO for dermatology and rheumatology, with over 25 years of experience in clinical research and trial delivery. Our full-service approach which includes everything from protocol design and patient recruitment to trial monitoring and biometrics provides biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors with the rigorous scientific foundation and tailored expertise their studies need to reach the finish line efficiently and effectively. With capabilities in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific; vast, continuously growing relationships with investigators and patients; and a dedicated research clinic through which we design and execute our own studies, Indero is the ideal partner for clinical needs at global scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925940339/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Valerie Coveney

Communications Specialist

Indero

Vcoveney@inderocro.com