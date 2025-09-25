Agentic integration leader recognized for visionary approach to AI agents for business automation

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced it has been named a "Hot Vendor" in the Hot Vendors in Agentic AI Agents, 2025 report by Aragon Research, a recognition of companies delivering meaningful impact in the era of agentic AI.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Aragon Research for our visionary approach to agents and AI in this evolving and ever-changing world," said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. "As the industry evolves from automating isolated workflows to driving enterprise-wide transformation, SnapLogic is committed to delivering fast, secure, efficient AI-connected workflows. We are already seeing our customers unlock maximum business value with our AI-led integration platform, and we're just getting started."

With the growth of agentic AI agents capable of performing a full role or task, the Hot Vendors in Agentic AI Agents, 2025 evaluates emerging vendors on core omnichannel capabilities and roadmaps for both human and virtual agents. As organizations seek solutions to effectively adopt agentic AI, the recognized vendors have a proven track record of delivering technology that empower users to become the innovators of tomorrow's intelligent business landscape.

"The convergence of generative and conversational AI is no longer a future trend, it's the driving force behind AI agents, the new class of enterprise technology," said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO, and lead analyst at Aragon Research. "As organizations struggle with the complexity, data readiness, and governance challenges of agentic AI, SnapLogic provides a tangible solution that empowers enterprises to accelerate their AI strategy."

SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform revolutionizes how enterprises connect, automate, and scale by integrating AI, data, applications, and services into one powerful platform. As a pioneer in AI-led integration covering data integration, application integration, and APIM SnapLogic is transforming how enterprises connect, automate, and scale, empowering teams across the enterprise to build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows.

This recognition follows SnapLogic's placement as a Leader in the Aragon Research 2025 Globe for Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting the company's innovative approach and the growing importance of Agentic AI in the integration space. Download the full Aragon Research 2025 Globe for Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service report now to learn more.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

