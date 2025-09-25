Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mars, Incorporated: M&M'S and Crocs Unveil Limited-Edition Collection: A Playful Fusion of Fashion and Fun

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, announces the brand's first-ever collaboration with global footwear leader Crocs. The limited-edition collection, set to be available in stores and online from October 9*, brings together the iconic world of M&M'S with the comfort and style of Crocs, creating a unique fashion statement to surprise and delight fans worldwide.

M&M'S and Crocs introduce the first-ever collaboration between both brands, bringing two worlds together in a swirl of flavor and fashion to surprise and delight fans - because

A Celebration of Fun and Self-Expression

M&M'S believes in the power of fun to draw us together, and this partnership is a celebration of two fan-fueled worlds coming together through a shared love of playfulness, creativity and fun. The collaboration invites fans to embrace their unique style through a collection that combines the endlessly recognizable world of M&M'S with the unrivaled comfort of Crocs.

"It has never been more important to keep fans at the heart of how a brand comes to life," said Alyona Fedorchenko, General Manager, Global M&M'S Ecosystem. "This collaboration allows M&M'S to surprise and delight our fans with an unexpected, unique fashion statement that infuses the power of fun in every step."

Collection Highlights
The collection features two pairs of Crocs clogs, each inspired by the iconic colors and playful charm of M&M'S. They are designed to be as comfortable as they are eye-catching, making them a must-have for fashion-forward fans. You can view the collection through the links below.

  • M&M'S Classic Clog - Each colorful pair features an allover M&M'S mix graphic that's just as sweet as it looks, four M&M'S Classic and Peanut bag Jibbitz charms, plus room for even more of your favorite Jibbitz. The heel straps also include two M&M'S logo Jibbitz charms to round out the fun.
  • M&M'S Bae Clog - Big on sweetness and even more on fun, the M&M'S Crocs Bae Clog, available in women's sizes only, adds an extra dose of playfulness to any look. Enrobed in a glitter treatment, sprinkled with M&M'S Jibbitz charms, and stamped with brand's iconic "M," each pair incorporates the fun of M&M'S plus the all-day comfort of Crocs shoes you know and love. To top it off, the bold platformed heel adds just the right amount of elevation.
  • M&M'S Spokescandy Jibbitz Charms 7-Pack - The limited-edition collection features seven Jibbitz Charms, each representing a member of the beloved M&M'S spokescandy crew. Fans can customize their footwear to reflect their favorite M&M'S and personalities.

"Crocs and M&M'S are both unapologetically bold and full of personality," saidCarly Gomez, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. "Together, we've created a collection that's as expressive as the fans who wear it - creating a more comfortable world through imaginative style."

Global Availability
The M&M'S x Crocs Collection will be available in 50 markets worldwide**. Fans can purchase the collection online at MMS.com and crocs.com, select M&M'S and Crocs retail locations, as well as through key distributors.

For more information, pricing and to join in on the fun, visit MMS.com**. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

*Collection availability will vary per market, please contact your local M&M'S store and MMS.com site for more details.

**Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Caribbean, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, US, Uruguay, Vietnam

MMS.COM US: https://www.mms.com/en-us/shop/crocs-c.html?utm_source=news_website&utm_medium=public_relations&utm_campaign=brand-crocs-press-release
MMS.COM EU: https://www.mms.com/en-us/all-p/crocs-c.html
Crocs US: https://www.crocs.com/c/cast-of-characters/m-m
Crocs CA: https://www.crocs.ca/M%20M%27s/m-m,en_CA,sc.html

Contact:


Georgie Feldman

Morgan Abercrombie

Mars Wrigley

Weber Shandwick

georgie.feldman.1@effem.com

MAbercrombie@webershandwick.com

Mars Wrigley's M&M'S

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778982/croc_stil_crocs_lentils_1x1__2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973412/Mars_MMS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mms-and-crocs-unveil-limited-edition-collection-a-playful-fusion-of-fashion-and-fun-302566312.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
