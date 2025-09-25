Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
25.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
Leo Cancer Care and Xploro Unveil Statue Quest, a Game Designed to Support Young People Undergoing Radiation Therapy

Building a Future Experience for Children Facing Treatment with Play and Positivity

MIDDLETON, Wis., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, around 400,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer. For these young patients, the journey from diagnosis through treatment can feel overwhelming and frightening. Finding ways to reduce anxiety and help children understand what lies ahead is vital to improving their overall care experience.

Preview of Statue Quest, the game developed by Leo Cancer Care and Xploro

That's why Leo Cancer Care, a company developing radiation therapy solutions with its innovative upright approach, has partnered with Xploro, a leading patient education platform, to create a fun, interactive, and educational tool designed specifically for children preparing for upright cancer treatment in the future.

Leo Cancer Care's solutions are in development, with first patient treatments expected later this year. Because making radiation therapy more human is central to their mission, they are preparing the experience for children early. A key focus is reducing the need for daily anesthesia by using education, engagement, and distraction to help young patients remain still during treatment.

The result is Statue Quest - a brand-new game where children guide Leo the Lion through a vibrant jungle adventure. Along the way, Leo must pause to avoid obstacles, collect statue pieces, and complete poses that players are themselves challenged to copy and hold. These fun activities mimic the stillness required during radiation therapy, helping children build confidence and practice calmness in a playful, supportive way.

But Statue Quest isn't just about fun - it's also educational. As players progress, they will unlock bite-sized facts about radiation therapy, giving children and families a gentle introduction to what treatment will involve. By combining gamification with storytelling, the game aims to make radiation therapy treatment less daunting and more approachable.

"At Leo Cancer Care, our goal is to make cancer treatment more human," said Kate Yip, Clinical Engagement Manager at Leo Cancer Care. "Statue Quest along with our storybook on the Xploro app, brings that mission to life by helping children feel informed, empowered, and even excited as they prepare for upright radiation therapy in the future. By turning preparation into play, we can ease anxiety, build confidence, and create a more positive treatment experience for young patients and their families.

Dom Raban, Co-Founder and CEO of Xploro shared these thoughts: " Xploro exists to help children feel less anxious and more in control of their healthcare. Working with Leo Cancer Care to create Statue Quest is a powerful example of how empathy-driven design and innovative technology can make radiation therapy preparation approachable, engaging, and even fun"

Leo Cancer Care will be exclusively revealing Statue Quest on booth 2325 at the 67th ASTRO Oncology Conference in San Francisco. Attendees will be able to download the app and try the game for themselves.

Please note: The Leo Cancer Care technology is still in development and therefore not yet available for treatment

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780910/Leo_Cancer_Care_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740062/5527812/Leo_Cancer_Care_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leo-cancer-care-and-xploro-unveil-statue-quest-a-game-designed-to-support-young-people-undergoing-radiation-therapy-302565762.html

