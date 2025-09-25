Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peli BioThermal Showcases Next Chapter of Cold Chain Innovation at LogiPharma US

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, the global leader in temperature-controlled packaging solutions, today announced the official launch of Vero One, its new single-use, curbside recyclable dry ice shipper, unveiled for the first time at LogiPharma US.

Peli BioThermal logo

Designed to address growing demand for sustainable, flexible cold chain solutions, Vero One combines performance, simplicity, and environmental responsibility. It offers pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies a reliable option for transporting temperature-sensitive products where reusable shippers may not be feasible, while supporting sustainability goals with curbside recyclability.

"Vero One represents our innovative spirit combined with Peli's legacy of dependability and quality," said Sam Herbert, CEO. "Not every lane works with reusable parcel shippers, and Vero One fills that gap by giving customers the freedom to ship product anywhere, with the added benefit of a sustainable, curbside recyclable design-without compromise."

As part of its presence at LogiPharma, Peli BioThermal will also present a masterclass session. On Monday, September 29th from 1:30 PM - 2:15 PM, Sam Herbert, CEO, and Ed Carneglia, Americas Sales Manager, will co-host Masterclass 6: Innovating for the Innovators: The Next Chapter of Cold Chain Excellence. This session will highlight how Peli BioThermal's latest innovations-including Credo Vault, CredoGO, patent-pending High Velocity Conditioning, and the newly launched Vero One-are redefining what's possible in temperature-controlled logistics.

Conference attendees are invited to:

  • Experience live demonstrations of Vero One at Booth 414

  • Explore Credo Vault in the Container Zone (C8)

  • Join the Masterclass to see how innovation grounded in real-world challenges is shaping the future of pharmaceutical logistics

Peli BioThermal continues to innovate for the innovators, delivering solutions that unlock speed, scale, and sustainability-without compromise.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the global leader in temperature-controlled packaging solutions, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of single-use and reusable products and services for the life sciences industry. Backed by Peli's decades-long reputation for dependability, quality, and innovation, Peli BioThermal solutions help protect life-saving medicines as they move through the global cold chain.

For more information about visit pelibiothermal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562609/Peli_BioThermal_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peli-biothermal-showcases-next-chapter-of-cold-chain-innovation-at-logipharma-us-302565774.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.