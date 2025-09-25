TribeWood: A Premium Solid Wood Furniture Sub-Brand Released by Tribesigns

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally acclaimed online furniture brand, is delighted to announce the launch of a new sub-brand, TribeWood - a premium solid wood furniture brand, aiming to address the increasing need for a warm, textured home that embraces time and all the memories it holds.

TribeWood specializes in natural solid wood furniture. While inheriting Tribesigns' consistent commitment to cost performance, TribeWood elevates the experience with premium solid wood, meticulous craftsmanship, and refined design.

"It's more than furniture-it's a return to warm living," said Andy Huang, CMO of Tribesigns. "Each TribeWood piece is crafted from fine natural woods like fir, oak, and walnut, preserving organic grain patterns and finished with eco-conscious techniques. With simple lines and natural hues, these designs fit the authentic rhythm of family life-understated yet refined."

If other brands epitomize the classic American home lifestyle, TribeWood stands as a "quality alternative" in the internet era. While maintaining the same design aesthetics and user experience, it fits the budget needs of young families with a higher cost-performance ratio.

TribeWood is more than a collection of solid wood furniture-it embodies a life philosophy of "naturalness, order, and comfort". We believe every family deserves a near-custom, American-style living experience at a more reasonable budget. From bookshelves to dining tables, from benches to console tables-what TribeWood presents is never an isolated product, but a gentle force that gets close to the essence of life.

Rooted in the same philosophy as its parent brand Tribesigns and adopting "Designed in Wood" as the slogan, TribeWood remains relentlessly customer-focused. From rigorous wood selection-such as fur, oak, and walnut-to meticulous joinery and refined, tactile finishes, every detail is considered with care to deliver durable, beautiful furniture made to last.

For detailed information about TribeWood, please visit the official website and Amazon store below:

Official Website: https://tribesigns.com/pages/about-tribewood

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/TribewoodbyTribesigns/page/349938C2-7F1A-48D5-92C4-2D7502FFD20B

About Tribesigns:

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the slogan 'Designed for Life', its philosophy revolves around the diversity of personal lifestyles and the importance of embracing nature-friendly choices.

Tribesigns provides customers with uniquely designed indoor furniture products, such as home office desks, bookcases, console tables, organizers, shoe racks, clothes racks, nightstands, dressers, dining tables, kitchen racks, conference tables, reception desks, sideboards, etc.

