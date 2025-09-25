Anzeige
WKN: A0JM27 | ISIN: CA21037X1006 | Ticker-Symbol: W9C
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
Constellation Software Inc. Announces the Resignation of Mark Leonard and Appointment of Mark Miller as President of Constellation Software

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) ("Constellation") announced today that Mark Leonard has made the decision to resign from his position as President of Constellation for health reasons, effective immediately. Mark Miller, who is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Constellation, has been appointed President by the Constellation Board of Directors. Mr. Leonard will remain as a Director on the Board, and Mr. Miller's other roles within Constellation will remain unchanged.

John Billowits, Chairman of the Board of Constellation, said: "On behalf of the Board and all of the employees of Constellation, I'd like to wish Mark a full and swift recovery. Since Mark's original inception of Constellation in 1995, his visionary leadership, humility and wisdom have inspired countless Constellation leaders and employees to build what has become a truly exceptional global software company."

Mark Leonard said: "The Board and I have complete confidence in Mark Miller and our executive team to execute on Constellation's business plan. Mark Miller has been a trusted adviser and a driving force within Constellation's executive leadership team for over thirty years and I can think of no one more experienced, knowledgeable and capable to lead the company at this time."

Mark Miller said: "My first thoughts are with my friend and colleague Mark Leonard, and I join the entire Constellation community in wishing him a complete and speedy recovery. Thankfully, Mark leaves Constellation exceptionally well positioned to continue the trajectory of accomplishment and success we've experienced under his leadership. Working with our proven team of exceptional managers, capital allocators and employees, I'm confident we will have a seamless transition and deliver ever-increasing value to our shareholders and our customers."

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


