HealthEquity, Inc.: HealthEquity Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments to Drive Growth and Innovation

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity , Inc. (Nasdaq: HQY), the nation's largest Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administrator, today announced the appointment of new senior executives to accelerate the company's strategic vision and capitalize on expanding market opportunities. Mukund Ramachandran joins as Chief Marketing Officer and Garett Kitch as Senior Vice President of Client Sales & Relationship Management, effective September 29, 2025.

The appointments come as HealthEquity continues to execute against record financial performance , alongside the largest HSA eligibility expansion in 20 years following recent federal legislation.

The legislation represents significant market expansion opportunities, allowing Direct Primary Care arrangements, low-cost telehealth services, and all individual Bronze and Catastrophic ACA plans to be coupled with HSAs beginning January 1, 2026. With over 7M people currently enrolled in bronze plans and approximately 90% of these plans previously ineligible for HSAs, HealthEquity is uniquely positioned to capture this expanded market through its broad partner network and enhanced consumer enrollment experience.

Mukund Ramachandran Appointed Chief Marketing Officer

Ramachandran brings more than 25 years of B2B marketing and communications leadership across fintech, adtech, and martech. Most recently, he served as SVP, Head of B2B Marketing for Commercial & New Payment Flows at Mastercard, where he shaped global messaging, advanced sales enablement, and executed integrated marketing programs that fueled significant growth. Prior to Mastercard, he was a senior marketing leader at Dynamic Yield (later acquired by Mastercard), where he helped transform the company from a startup into a recognized category leader. Earlier in his career, he held marketing and strategy positions across the media and technology sectors, further broadening his expertise in scaling brands and driving market adoption.

In his new role, Ramachandran will be responsible for developing and executing HealthEquity's enterprise-wide marketing strategy. He will lead product marketing and go-to-market execution, while overseeing execution and strategies to strengthen brand reputation and engagement across both B2B and B2C audiences.

Garett Kitch Named SVP, Client Sales & Relationship Management

Kitch joins HealthEquity with two decades of experience building and leading high-performing sales teams in tech-enabled businesses. As Chief Sales Officer at EverQuote, he led revenue-generating functions for the publicly traded insurtech company. Previously, Kitch served in progressive leadership roles at eHealth, Inc., where he led Medicare sales operations with P&L responsibility for $420M in revenue and managed teams of over 2,200 members. He also held senior positions at Vivint, where he established the Channel Partner division from startup to major acquisition channel.

Kitch will define and implement HealthEquity's multi-year sales strategy focused on organic growth, new logo acquisition, and expansion across direct and partner-assisted channels. He will lead efforts to build executive-level relationships with key clients, brokers, and strategic partners while developing differentiated engagement strategies by client segment.

Driving Strategic Vision and Innovation

The new leadership appointments support HealthEquity's strategic focus on leveraging technology innovation to enhance member and client experiences. The company continues to advance its AI-powered solutions, including expedited claims processing that has automated millions of dollars in reimbursements while improving member satisfaction and reducing costs. HealthEquity's Assist portfolio and Member First Secure Mobile Experience, which now boasts 1.7M downloads, demonstrate the company's commitment to technological excellence.

"These key additions to our executive team strengthen our ability to execute against our vision of helping Americans better save, spend, and invest for health. As we capitalize on the largest HSA expansion in 20 years and continue innovating with AI-powered solutions, Mukund and Garett will bring the expertise and leadership needed to drive our next phase of growth," said Michael Fiore, Chief Commercial Officer. "Mukund's proven track record of building high-performance marketing organizations and driving measurable pipeline growth makes him the ideal leader to elevate our brand and accelerate customer acquisition, while Garett's exceptional track record of scaling sales organizations aligns perfectly with our mission to expand market leadership. Their combined experience in financial services, insurance, and both B2B and B2C marketing will be invaluable as we modernize our approach and expand our reach to new consumer segments through recent legislative changes."

Both Ramachandran and Kitch will report to Fiore, strengthening HealthEquity's go-to-market capabilities as the company pursues new consumer-driven strategies while maintaining its leadership position with employers and partners.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to better save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.