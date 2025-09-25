New Exante Report Urges Family Offices To Rethink Risk

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global family offices gather at London's Mansion House for the Lord Mayor's inaugural Global Family Office Summit, EXANTE today launched its new flagship report, Global Family Office Review 2025: Navigating the Future of Private Capital and the Family Office.

The white paper, authored by Dr. Renée Friedman, Global Head of Research at EXANTE, warns that 2025 marks a turning point for family offices worldwide as they contend with geopolitical shocks, tax reform, and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history.

Drawing on insights from BCG, UBS, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock, the report shows that traditional strategies for wealth preservation are under strain, and that family offices must embrace diversification, innovation, and governance reform to safeguard capital.

Key findings from the report include:

$83 trillion wealth transfer : Over the next 20-25 years, inheritance tax reforms and generational shifts will transform family office portfolios, particularly in the UK following the October 2024 reforms.

: Over the next 20-25 years, inheritance tax reforms and generational shifts will transform family office portfolios, particularly in the UK following the October 2024 reforms. Geopolitics drives capital allocation : 84% of family offices cite geopolitics as the single biggest risk, with protectionism, tariffs, and sanctions reshaping strategies.

: 84% of family offices cite geopolitics as the single biggest risk, with protectionism, tariffs, and sanctions reshaping strategies. Once-stable assets show cracks: Assets once considered stable - from bonds to prime real estate - now carry heightened risk, pushing family offices into unprecedented risk-management mode, and alternative asset classes.

Assets once considered stable - from bonds to prime real estate - now carry heightened risk, pushing family offices into unprecedented risk-management mode, and alternative asset classes. AI and digital assets surge : 86% of family offices are invested in AI in some form, while one-third now hold crypto assets, supported by clearer regulation in the UK, US and EU.

: 86% of family offices are invested in AI in some form, while one-third now hold crypto assets, supported by clearer regulation in the UK, US and EU. UK at inflection point: Non-dom reform, inheritance tax changes and anticipated fiscal tightening in November's Budget are driving a re-think of family office structures and locations.

"The traditional playbook for family wealth no longer applies," said Dr. Friedman. "Geopolitical volatility, tax shocks, and rapid technological disruption mean family offices must reassess everything from portfolio diversification to succession governance - or risk being left behind."

The report also highlights opportunities for family offices to build resilience by partnering with regulated, globally connected platforms such as EXANTE, enabling efficient access to both traditional and alternative asset classes across multiple jurisdictions.

Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, said: "Family offices are driving the future of innovation and investment in the UK. They are behind a remarkable amount of venture capital flowing into UK startups-fuelling nearly a third of the entire market.

"We are entering a new chapter-one defined by shifting regulations, global uncertainty, economic turbulence, and rapid tech transformation.

"That is why I launched the UK's first Global Family Office Summit: to spotlight London as a powerhouse for private capital and spark vital conversations about how the UK can stay ahead in a fast-changing financial world."

The full report, Global Family Office Review 2025: Navigating the Future of Private Capital and the Family Office, is available for download here.

