Laser Thermal Launches FASTR: A New Era in Precision Thermal Metrology

Next-generation thermo-reflectance platform combines SSTR and FDTR to deliver unmatched precision, throughput, and versatility in thermal property measurement.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Laser Thermal, a leader in advanced thermal metrology solutions, today announced the launch of FASTR, a next-generation platform that redefines how researchers and engineers measure thermal properties across materials and length scales. By integrating two cutting-edge techniques-Steady-State ThermoReflectance (SSTR) and Frequency-Domain ThermoReflectance (FDTR)-FASTR enables unmatched flexibility, accuracy, and throughput in a single compact system.

Building on the success of Laser Thermal's flagship SSTR-F system, FASTR delivers non-contact, micrometer-scale measurements of thermal conductivity, thermal boundary resistance, and volumetric heat capacity across thin films, multilayers, and bulk materials. Designed for materials innovation in sectors including semiconductors, power electronics, and aerospace, FASTR makes once-complex academic techniques scalable, automated, and easy to operate in both R&D and production settings.

"With FASTR, we've merged the simplicity and automation of SSTR with the analytical depth of FDTR," says John Gaskins, CEO of Laser Thermal. "This platform empowers customers to extract the thermal insights that matter most and does so without sacrificing precision or usability. It's the most complete, adaptable tool on the market for thermal property characterization.

Key Features and Benefits of FASTR:

Dual-Modality Architecture : Combines SSTR and FDTR in a single system, enabling both steady-state and frequency-domain measurements for enhanced flexibility.

High Throughput : Fully motorized stages, auto-alignment, and programmable sample routines streamline batch testing are ideal for high-volume screening and material development.

Nanoscale to Bulk Coverage : Spatial resolution in micrometers, depth sensitivity in nanometers, with support for a wide range of material types and formats.

Turnkey Operation : Designed for ease of use, FASTR automates complex alignment and modeling tasks that previously required expert intervention.

Precise, Repeatable Results: Delivers consistent thermal conductivity and interface resistance measurements across multiple users and sample runs.

Transforming Thermal Characterization Across Industries

FASTR is already accelerating innovation in key applications:

Compound Semiconductors : Characterizing thin films and buried interfaces critical to thermal design in GaN and SiC devices.

Power Electronics: Evaluating device-level structures, thermal barriers, and high-performance materials where accurate thermal property data is essential for design and reliability for supporting validation of thermal models and optimization of packaging materials.

Aerospace and Defense: Supporting thermal management of advanced coatings, composite structures, and high-temperature systems.

"Thermal performance is now a competitive differentiator, not just a spec," added Gaskins. "FASTR helps teams make smarter thermal decisions faster by providing direct, high-precision insights into how heat moves through complex materials."

Availability

For more information, visit: https://laserthermal.com/fastr-thermal-metrology-instrument/ or contact info@laserthermal.com.

About Laser Thermal

Founded out of the University of Virginia's ExSiTE Lab, Laser Thermal delivers precision tools for thermal property measurement, helping companies and researchers characterize heat transport in advanced materials. With a growing portfolio of patented technologies and decades of academic expertise, the company serves leading organizations in semiconductors, power electronics, and beyond.

Media Contact:

Francois Martin

Laser Thermal

francois.martin@laserthermal.com

+1 (833) 582-7787

