Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 15:30 Uhr
Trench Group acquires Australian technology firm H Nu

Next-Generation Optical Instrument Transformers to Strengthen HVDC Leadership

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trench Group continues to advance its global growth strategy and commitment to innovation. Building on recent investments in new manufacturing sites and upgrades to existing facilities, the company has now acquired the Australian technology firm H Nu, expanding its portfolio with cutting-edge fiber-optic instrument transformer technology. This acquisition enables Trench Group to deliver ultra-fast response times in power transmission operations. While the technology supports all transmission types, it offers particular advantages for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems.

Initial fiber-optic units have already been successfully deployed in transmission grids worldwide. Trench is collaborating with leading system suppliers to qualify this technology as a future standard for high-voltage measurement - laying the groundwork for rapid scale-up and series production.

The integration of H Nu reinforces Trench Group's position as a global leader in innovation and technology for high-voltage transmission components. H Nu's expertise in fiber-optic measurement complements Trench's existing capabilities.

"This marks Trench Group's first acquisition. H Nu's technology will benefit from our leadership in HVAC and HVDC systems and our global market reach," says Dr. Bahadir Basdere, CEO of Trench Group. "We're excited to offer our customers the latest advancements in flexible, fast-reacting systems and power quality solutions - this is critical as global power grids grow increasingly complex."

This acquisition underscores Trench Group's role as a reliable, forward-looking partner for system-critical power transmission solutions.

About Trench Group:

Trench Group is a leading global supplier of components and systems for high-voltage power transmission. Headquartered in Berlin and with more than 100 years of experience, the company is a leader in the high-voltage solutions portfolio. With its product groups bushings, coils, and instrument transformers, the company is a systemically important player in the field of energy transition and sustainable energy for the future. These intelligent and technologically sophisticated components and systems are used for measurement, protection, and connection within the power grid. The Trench Group operates globally with more than 2,800 employees at nine factory locations and four regional sales hubs.

For more information, visit www.trench-group.com.

- Picture is available at AP -

Media contact:
Günther Hörbst
Vice President Group Communications
+49 152 08393540
guenther.hoerbst@trench-group.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trench-group-acquires-australian-technology-firm-h-nu-302567183.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
