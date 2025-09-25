Composable, Conversational Product Expert Delivers Double-Digit Conversion Lift for Microsoft and Other Leading Brands and Retailers

Zoovu, the AI search and product discovery platform, today announced enhanced capabilities and increased availability of Zoe, its generative-AI shopping assistant designed for optimizing ecommerce sales. This generative enterprise technology is built from Zoovu's years of experience successfully managing more than 4 million AI-assisted shopping interactions worldwide.

Unlike generic chatbots that sit off to the side, Zoe is composable, modular, and natively integrated into an entire shopping journey. This approach is improving buyer conversions as shoppers gain purchase decision confidence with a conversational product expert available at every step, including on product detail pages (PDPs) and in search results, category pages, and self-service customer portals.

Zoe has already been successfully deployed by nearly 50 global brands and retailers including Microsoft, Staples, Bosch, and the Euronics group and is now generally available.

"We've been able to deliver more innovative customer experiences for our shoppers and help make our teams more efficient and informed," said Jim Berndelis, General Manager Merchandise, Officeworks. "With Zoovu's generative AI experiences, we've significantly improved how we connect customers to the best device for them."

Most ecommerce sites still solely rely on keyword search, static PDPs, and basic chatbots, yet shoppers increasingly expect interactive, conversational buying experiences. A 2025 Capgemini study found 58% of shoppers use GenAI tools to research products. Brands and retailers that cannot keep up with consumer expectations risk losing customers to more agile competitors.

Zoe now solves this with conversational GenAI experiences that live where decisions happen. It answers accurately with citations, explains "why this product," compares options, and personalizes guidance to a shopper's intent and expertise -- without them needing to turn to another site for guidance.

Fixing GenAI's biggest ecommerce flaw: data quality

At the core of Zoe's accuracy and intelligence is Zoovu's AI-ready data approach. The platform ingests and unifies product data from ERP, PIM, ecommerce platforms, CPQ, and knowledge sources (PDFs, manuals, spec sheets, blogs, websites), then enriches, harmonizes, and structures that information so Zoe can reason reliably at scale -- delivering grounded, transparent answers, with brand-voice controls and governance built in.

"Ecommerce teams don't need yet another chatbot, they need a product expert that can be dropped into key moments and trusted to answer correctly and helpfully," said Jonathan Taylor, Chief Product Officer, Zoovu. "Now Zoe's composable skills and AI-ready data turn complex catalogs into conversational buying experiences that are fast to launch, safe to scale, and proven to perform across more parts of the buyer journey."

In fact, Microsoft reported a 25% increase in add-to-cart rates when shoppers interact with Zoe. Enterprise ecommerce teams can launch Zoe in as little as 2 weeks and expand to new use cases, categories and markets without re-platforming. Because Zoe is embedded directly into the site experience and powered by AI-ready data, each new skill and category benefits from the same governed foundation.

Zoe allows the same product expert that powers a brand site to be syndicated to retail partner sites and extended in-store to kiosks, ensuring shoppers get consistent, trustworthy answers everywhere they buy.

To see Zoe's skills in action and hear customer results, register for Zoovu's webinar on October 15.

About Zoovu

Zoovu is the #1 AI-powered search and product discovery platform helping leading brands, manufacturers, and retailers unlock their product and customer data to build exceptional ecommerce experiences and drive breakthrough results. The world's largest ecommerce businesses, like Microsoft, Bosch, Canon, and Honeywell, use Zoovu to harness customer insights to grow faster, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce marketing and operational costs. Headquartered in Boston, Zoovu is a global company that delivers over 20 million online engagements for brands each year, with conversions up to 10X higher than industry averages. Learn more at zoovu.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924860129/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:



Ben Godley for Zoovu

Ben@PointBPartners.com