The built-in agents plan and launch marketing campaigns in minutes, personalize every send, resolve customer requests, and keep humans in the loop

Today at its flagship event K:BOS, Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) unveiled its Marketing Agent and broadly released its Customer Agent. Together they establish Klaviyo as the AI-first B2C CRM; unifying data, marketing, service, and analytics in one platform to give consumer brands a competitive advantage. These agents set the foundation for Klaviyo's vision to become the first autonomous B2C CRM designed for the AI era.

Built on top of Klaviyo's data platform (KDP), Klaviyo's AI-first B2C CRM, now includes:

Marketing Agent: Autonomously plans and launches campaigns in minutes, creates on-brand content, personalizes every send, and continuously learns without prompting.

Autonomously plans and launches campaigns in minutes, creates on-brand content, personalizes every send, and continuously learns without prompting. Customer AgentDelivers 24/7 personalized assistance to consumers by resolving common questions, recommending products, and escalating to a human agent with full context when needed.

Marketing Agent: Plan, Create, Launch. Instantly.

Marketing organizations are at a breaking point. AI offers the chance to redefine how work gets done, but most teams lack the resources to seize the opportunity. They're running leaner, with tighter budgets and mounting pressure to prove ROI, all while buried in manual execution.

B2C brands don't need another AI tool; they need software that works where they do, understands their brand, and runs campaigns within the guardrails they set.

Marketing Agent delivers exactly that. It's an autonomous teammate built into the Klaviyo platform that takes on the heavy lifting of manual execution and kickstarts creativity. In minutes, it turns a simple URL into a complete marketing plan with ready-to-send campaigns, flows, and forms. It writes on-brand content, personalizes every send, and keeps improving while you set the guardrails and approval processes.

Marketing Agent capabilities include:

Start Fast: Your marketing essentials Get a strategy in minutes: Paste in your URL, and Marketing Agent learns your brand's voice and catalog, then returns a unique marketing strategy or campaign in minutes. Launch with a single click: Everything is written, designed, and ready to go live. Simply review and approve. On-brand, by design: Trained on your brand voice, industry benchmarks, and performance; every message is checked for quality, with guardrails in place.

Scale Content: An on-demand content strategist at your fingertips Ideas that never run dry: Generate inspirational campaign ideas whenever you need them. Stays on-trend: AI learns from and pulls in the latest industry, competitive, market and holiday trends to stay timely and relevant. Quality-tested: Campaigns and strategies are vetted and compared to your brand's own tone, style, and historical performance data to ensure quality. Always-on: Provides four fresh campaign ideas each week.



"Often, marketers dream bigger than the tools at their disposal. The biggest ideas don't just need execution, they need creative thought partners to truly take flight. With Marketing Agent, we're delivering both: the capacity to turn bold ideas into reality and an AI partner to push their creativity further," said Andrew Bialecki, Co-Founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "It's about turning vision into action, and creativity into growth all at the speed of AI."

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Away. They shape our brand, guide our innovation, and influence every campaign we bring into the world," said Valeria Dediu, VP of Growth Marketing Ecommerce at Away. "As we continue to grow, our priority remains the same: putting our customers first, evolving with their needs, and building a true sense of community. With Klaviyo as our CRM, our teams are free to focus on creativity and connection, while execution runs seamlessly in the background."

Customer Agent: Turning Conversations Into Conversions

According to Klaviyo's 2025 AI Shopping Index, 63% of consumers expect AI assistants to be a normal part of online shopping by 2026. Delivering on that expectation means marketing and service can't operate in silos. They have to work together in real time. Customer Agent makes that possible.

As part of Klaviyo Service, alongside Customer Hub and Helpdesk, Customer Agent acts as a personalized 24/7 AI assistant for consumers. It can resolve issues, answer product questions, recommend products, offer expert on-brand advice, and escalate with full context. Embedded directly within Klaviyo's CRM platform, Customer Agent bridges marketing and service so teams share the same data and full conversation history.

Customer Agent capabilities include:

24/7 availability: Brand-trained assistance across chat, SMS, email, and soon WhatsApp, answering questions about shipping, sizing, order status, returns and more.

Brand-trained assistance across chat, SMS, email, and soon WhatsApp, answering questions about shipping, sizing, order status, returns and more. Personalized recommendations: Consumers can add to cart, apply promotions, and complete purchases.

Consumers can add to cart, apply promotions, and complete purchases. Support across the journey: Handles pre- and post-purchase questions such as order status, returns, and subscriptions.

Handles pre- and post-purchase questions such as order status, returns, and subscriptions. On-brand responses: Trained on storefronts, policies, help docs, and Klaviyo data; ensuring responses are always on-brand and include customer context.

Trained on storefronts, policies, help docs, and Klaviyo data; ensuring responses are always on-brand and include customer context. Best-in-class quality: Industry leading response quality and resolution rates

Industry leading response quality and resolution rates Seamless handoffs to human agents: Support teams receive full conversation history so nothing gets lost.

Support teams receive full conversation history so nothing gets lost. Fast setup: Automatically ingests a brand's storefront and supporting pages so any business can get started on day one.

Marketing Agent and Customer Agent are generally available starting today. For more details click here.

What Else Is New

At K:BOS, Klaviyo unveiled a number of updates, including:

MCP Server Enable secure connections to external AI models like Claude and ChatGPT directly from Klaviyo

Enable secure connections to external AI models like Claude and ChatGPT directly from Klaviyo Data Warehouse Import Sync enriched data and models from Snowflake and BigQuery directly into Klaviyo

Sync enriched data and models from Snowflake and BigQuery directly into Klaviyo Image Remix AI-powered image editor inside Klaviyo

AI-powered image editor inside Klaviyo Expanded App Marketplace Discover, install, and leverage pre-built applications with Klaviyo

Discover, install, and leverage pre-built applications with Klaviyo Omnichannel Attribution Report across Klaviyo and non-Klaviyo channels for a unified, accurate view of revenue impact

Report across Klaviyo and non-Klaviyo channels for a unified, accurate view of revenue impact Personalized Send Time (Beta): Optimize delivery by sending each message at the time an individual is most likely to engage

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) (NYSE: KVYO) is the only CRM built for B2C brands. Powered by its built-in data platform and AI capabilities, Klaviyo combines marketing automation, analytics, and customer service into one unified solution, making it easy for businesses to know their customers and grow faster. Klaviyo helps over 176,000 brands like Mattel, Glossier, Daily Harvest, and Liquid Death deliver 1:1 experiences at scale, improve efficiency, and drive revenue.

