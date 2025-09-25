Andersen Consulting strengthens its business transformation and digital transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Digital Works Group, a firm known for leading complex change and solving business challenges through digital, data, AI, and process transformation.

Founded in 2011, Digital Works Group provides strategic support to clients navigating complex commercial and operational changes, often driven by digital and data innovation and disruptive technologies such as AI and blockchain. The firm specializes in business strategy; competitive analysis; and digital, data and AI transformation-with a focus on customer experience, data management and governance, AI integration, and agile process improvement. Digital Works Group supports clients across sectors including financial services, government, B2B, telecom, retail, and non-profit, guiding them from planning to delivery through a hands-on, results-focused approach.

"At Digital Works Group, our priority is delivering real business outcomes, not just recommendations," said Andrew Salmon, managing partner of Digital Works Group. "By combining senior-level industry experience with proven methodologies, we take a collaborative and empowering approach that helps clients build lasting capability. Joining Andersen Consulting as a collaborating firm allows us to expand the impact of our work and contribute to transformation initiatives on a global scale."

"Digital Works Group brings a unique balance of strategic thinking and practical delivery to our consulting platform," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "The team's diverse experience guiding organizations through change will strengthen our ability to help clients drive meaningful transformation in today's fast-moving environment."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

