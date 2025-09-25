Expansion into New York market aligns with ALKEME's national growth strategy and specialty insurance focus

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, announced today it has acquired Alliance Brokerage Corp., a premier New York-based property and casualty agency. The strategic acquisition strengthens ALKEME's presence on the East Coast and adds significant expertise in both real estate and construction insurance.

ALKEME Insurance Announces Acquisition of Alliance Brokerage Corp.

ALKEME Insurance Announces Strategic Acquisition of New York-Based Alliance Brokerage Corp.

Headquartered in Melville, NY, Alliance Brokerage Corp. has built a strong reputation by serving a wide range of clients, including professional service providers, contractors, and property-focused businesses. Known for its specialization in risk management for commercial real estate and construction, Alliance has become a highly respected partner for clients navigating complex insurance needs. Led by Alan and Jonathan Zack, the firm has grown by providing tailored solutions and personalized service across the region.

"This acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to expanding ALKEME's geographic reach while also deepening our expertise in key industry verticals," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Alliance Brokerage is an outstanding firm with strong client relationships and an accomplished team. We are thrilled to welcome Alan, Jonathan, and the entire Alliance Brokerage team to the ALKEME family and look forward to growing together."

"Joining ALKEME provides our agency and our clients with a tremendous opportunity," said Alan Zack, Principal of Alliance Brokerage Corp. "We look forward to leveraging ALKEME's national scale, resources, and vision while continuing to provide the personalized service and trusted relationships that have been the foundation of our business."

This acquisition highlights ALKEME's commitment to its nationwide growth strategy, enhancing its footprint on the East Coast while providing access to broader insurance and risk management resources for clients across the country.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-insurance-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-new-york-based-a-1078078