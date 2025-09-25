Yum! Brands: Serving Up Good: Nacho Average Career Path

Taco Bell encourages everyone to Live Más; learn how Andrew German accomplished his dream with help from the brand.

When Andrew German was a sophomore, he dropped out of college, unable to pay for another semester. Since he wasn't going to class, his aunt asked him to accompany her to their local Taco Bell for a job interview, serving as her translator. By the end of the interview, the manager was so impressed that both German and his aunt left with jobs.

Less than a year into his new role, German's manager recalled how he often talked about practicing with a local dance company that he started outside of work and was aware of the obstacles that German faced with his first attempt at college. Taking both into consideration, she encouraged him to re-enroll in school and apply for the Live Más Scholarship to help make his educational goals possible. While this scholarship offers financial support for school, it's a passion-based scholarship -applicants submit a video showcasing what they care about, rather than writing a traditional essay.

"My manager saw so much potential in me and encouraged me to apply," German said. "After my first college experience, I didn't feel very confident about going after new opportunities. But she truly believed in me and encouraged me to take the leap, so I did."

A few weeks later, German's manager asked to meet with him; he thought it was to interview for a shift lead position. But instead of an interview, she surprised him with a $25,000 Live Más Scholarship.

German is just one of over 3,000 Live Más scholars. Continue reading to learn how he advanced from a restaurant team member to an analyst with the Taco Bell Foundation, where he now manages the Live Más Scholarship program.

How did your experience as a Live Más Scholar help you understand the impact and mission of the Taco Bell Foundation?

I had never heard of the Taco Bell Foundation until I applied for the Live Más Scholarship, but I now know that the Taco Bell Foundation is on a mission to fuel bold ambitions, inspiring the next generation to Live Más.

The scholarship opens doors in fields like food, arts, trades and entrepreneurship by focusing on each recipient's story, strengths and dreams. Live Más goes beyond financial aid, providing scholars with career resources, mentorship and connections with professionals to help achieve their goals.

As an employee managing this program, I've learned that everyone has talent and potential. We help individuals realize and utilize their abilities to grow. Our organization has the resources and expertise to make these experiences accessible to young people facing barriers.

Is it fair to say the foundation changed your life?

One thousand percent yes! After I was awarded the scholarship, the foundation kept me engaged with various opportunities that aligned with my love for dance, from a music video cameo to national campaign features.

The Live Más Scholarship offered numerous workshops and conferences where I met Taco Bell senior leadership, learned about internships and got a first look at corporate jobs, I'd have to say that the mentorship was my favorite part. As a Live Más scholar, I was mentored by Zach Trail from the People & Culture team. His story mirrored mine, and his guidance helped me silence my imposter syndrome. With his encouragement, and the support of Mikerra Spoon with the Talent Acquisition team, I applied for a role I was interested in at the corporate office. Although I didn't get the first role I applied to, Mikerra thought I'd be a great fit for another open role with the Taco Bell Foundation and with Zach's continued motivation, I tried again, and this time I got it! The program's exposure and support were instrumental in my career growth, reinforcing my mantra, "Alone you can do so little, but together we can do so much."

What key insights have you gained in your role that others should know?

While the Scholarship isn't exclusively for Gen Z applicants, my close work with this generation - through my dance studio, youth-centered volunteer work, and professional relationships with restaurant team members - revealed clear gaps in how organizations connect with them. I saw an opportunity to ensure our program didn't just include Gen Z but truly reflected and supported their needs. Rather than relying on outside interpretations, I've found the most effective insights come from direct engagement. By treating Gen Z as collaborators, not just recipients, we've been able to build a scholarship experience shaped by their voices - one that resonates across generations and is especially impactful for the next one.

Whether through a passion for dance or a dedication to inspiring the next generation, teaching is at the heart of what fuels German. You can support the journey of ambitious individuals, like him, aspiring to live their dreams, by donating to the Taco Bell Foundation Live Más Scholarship program.



