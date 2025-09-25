SMX Public Limited: SMX Delivers What Three Decades of Sustainability Pledges Couldn't: PROOF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / For nearly three decades, world leaders have gathered at United Nations Climate Change Conferences , flying in with the intention of collaborating and issuing declarations meant to inspire. Yet despite the sincerity of these efforts, the outcome at last year's COP 29 felt all too familiar. Like the 28 before it, the summit ended with carefully crafted promises but little in the way of tangible results. The lesson is clear: debate does not recycle, and speeches cannot extinguish fires. The planet isn't asking for more consensus - it's asking for proof.

History shows that markets reward proof. Oil, steel, copper, and grain only became reliable global commodities once standards emerged to verify the quality of what was being traded. Without proof, there was no trust. Without trust, there was no value.

That is why companies like SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) are stepping in to close the gap. Instead of speeches, SMX offers technology embedded at the molecular level. Its markers make it possible to scan and confirm recycled content, validate flame-retardant safety, and even expose the so-called "ghost plastics" that conventional systems have never been able to track. Where conferences leave promises, SMX delivers proof woven directly into the materials themselves.

Ghost Plastics Made Visible, Verifiable, and Valuable

Ghost plastics have haunted the recycling industry for decades. Invisible to scanners, impossible to track, they slipped into landfills and incinerators by the billions of tons. These are high-value materials - carbon black from tires, flame-retardant plastics from electronics, construction compounds - yet they were written off as unrecyclable waste. A graveyard of performance materials hidden in plain sight.

SMX cracked the code . By embedding molecular markers, ghost plastics are no longer invisible. They can be identified, certified, and re-entered into the economy as tradable assets. A quick scan turns what used to be liability into inventory. For the first time, ghost plastics are not lost in the system; instead, they are priced into it.

That transformation doesn't just restore efficiency; it creates a whole new supply stream. Verified ghost plastics command trust in the marketplace. Regulators can certify them, insurers can underwrite them, and manufacturers can use them without fear of claims collapsing under scrutiny. What was once buried is now a bankable resource.

Singapore, Europe, and NAFRA: Proof in Action

The difference between 29 well-intended conferences and SMX is traction. COP 29 produced another press release. SMX produced a plastics passport with Singapore's A*STAR , where every piece of plastic carries a verifiable identity that regulators can enforce. This is not aspiration. It is enforcement backed by science.

In Europe, SMX's planned partnership with REDWAVE is taking verification to the factory floor. Every plastic scrap on an industrial sorting line can now be scanned in real time. No waiting for audits, no reliance on self-reporting, no blind spots. It's accountability embedded into the production process itself.

And in North America, SMX is proving to NAFRA it can make flame-retardant claims verifiable. For decades, the industry has fought to defend its reputation against skepticism. With molecular proof, NAFRA's members don't need defenses - they have evidence. Fire safety stops being a claim on a datasheet and becomes a fact embedded in every panel, appliance, and building material.

Proof Becomes the New Premium

Markets run on differentiation, and proof creates it. A verified recycled plastic with embedded proof is not the same as an unverified substitute. A verified fire-resistant panel is not the same as a datasheet promise. And a verified ghost plastic is no longer invisible waste but a certified commodity. Proof creates premiums, premiums create liquidity, and liquidity creates markets.

That is the inflection point SMX is driving. For manufacturers, proof means higher margins on verified goods. For insurers, proof means reduced risk and more accurate pricing. For governments, proof means policies that can be enforced by markets instead of endless penalties. For consumers, proof means labels they can actually trust. And for investors, proof means the birth of a new asset class - where recycling, safety, and ghost plastics are monetized together.

SMX has long said its mission is to turn sustainability from promise into proof. With even ghost plastics now visible, with A*STAR, REDWAVE, and NAFRA engaged, the company is proving something larger: proof is the new premium. The world doesn't need more ballroom debates. It needs the molecule itself to testify. One SMX scan. Two proofs. That's how real change begins.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

