BSV Association to Participate in TOKEN2049 Singapore: Advancing Exchange and Liquidity Strategy

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association (BSVA) has announced its participation in Token2049, one of the world's premier blockchain and digital assets events, taking place on 1-2 October 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The event brings together leading exchanges, market makers, venture capital firms, and institutional investors, where BSV Association will be sharing its exchanges and liquidity expansion strategy with delegates at the event. They will also be joining a panel focused on Stablecoins and Global Liquidity.

The Association will be taking the opportunity offered by the prestigious event to engage with key industry stakeholders looking to support new exchange listings, strengthen BSV's presence on global trading platforms and accelerate adoption. With a focus on exchange listings, liquidity partnerships and strategic investment opportunities, BSV Association is a credible industry partner for exchanges, market makers and investors, aligned with global regulatory and sustainability standards.

Vivek Chand, Head of Business Development at BSV Association, said, "Token2049 is a powerful platform to forge relationships that fuel long-term growth. At BSV Association, we are committed to expanding BSV's global reach by working with exchanges, liquidity providers, and investors who recognise the value of an efficient, scalable, and regulation-aligned blockchain, and who want to be part of the next chapter in BSV's growth story."

BSV Association is a leading enabler of MiCA compliant growth in Europe while remaining open to exploring new regional opportunities across Asia, Latin America, and beyond.

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714460/5530477/BSV_ASSOCIATION_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bsv-association-to-participate-in-token2049-singapore-advancing-exchange-and-liquidity-strategy-302567214.html