Primum Health Raises Seed Round Led by FCA Venture Partners and North Coast Ventures

Funding will fuel rapid expansion of the Columbus-based oncology platform, which connects community oncologists with subspecialty experts and real-world insights at the point of care.

COLUMBUS, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Primum Health Inc., a fast-growing oncology platform, today announced the close of its Seed round, co-led by FCA Venture Partners and North Coast Ventures.

Primum connects oncologists in community and academic settings with leading subspecialty experts for quick consults on challenging cases, new treatments, and clinical trial options - at no cost to physicians. Experts gain a national platform to share knowledge, extend their research reach, and stay connected to real-world practice, while oncologists gain timely peer support that helps patients receive cutting-edge care close to home.

"Cancer care is full of gray areas. With Primum, I can connect with peers, get input on difficult cases, and see how others are using new treatments in practice," said Dr. MinhTri Nguyen, Medical Oncologist at Stanford Medicine.

Primum has more than doubled its physician network in the past year and now supports over a dozen cancer treatments. The company has signed contracts with several top pharmaceutical manufacturers and is rapidly adding more. At its core, the platform captures how and why doctors make decisions at the front line of cancer care - turning those insights into simple tools that help physicians give patients the best care in real time.

With new funding, Primum will accelerate its growth - expanding its physician network, scaling its team, and investing in advanced tools and analytics to unlock even more value for physicians, patients, and partners.

"The funding and partnership of FCA and North Coast Ventures will propel us forward in closing the gap between discoveries and everyday cancer care so that patients can benefit from new treatments much sooner," said Erica Conroy, CEO of Primum.

"Primum's momentum is extraordinary. In a short time, the team has built a platform that is changing oncology collaboration," said Tom Hearn, Partner at FCA Venture Partners.

"What excites us most is what the data means for providers. Primum isn't just tracking decisions; it's surfacing the reasons behind them, giving oncologists a real-time window into how their peers approach care. That kind of insight empowers doctors and ultimately drives better outcomes for patients," said Todd Federman, Managing Director at North Coast Ventures.

Primum Health is a national technology-enabled oncology platform based in Columbus, Ohio, dedicated to transforming how cancer care advances at the point of care. By creating a no-cost and safe space for candid, anonymous peer-to-peer consultations, Primum connects community oncologists with subspecialty experts, enabling physicians to stay current on evolving treatments and clinical trials. At the same time, patients receive high-quality care close to home. More than an insights company, Primum closes the loop by turning anonymized physician perspectives into action, directly addressing identified gaps through its platform while amplifying those insights for BioPharma. The result is a connected ecosystem that strengthens oncology practice and drives better patient outcomes. Learn more at https://www.primum.co

FCA Venture Partners is a venture capital firm investing in companies transforming healthcare through innovative technology and services that improve patient outcomes, empower providers, lower costs, and redefine how care is delivered. FCA manages over $285 million and invests across the Series Seed to Series B stages. FCA brings portfolio companies valuable healthcare insights, connections, and board-level experience to accelerate growth and build disruptive and sustainable businesses. Based in Nashville and Charlotte, the FCA team has a decades-long track record including more than 60 investments in the rapidly changing healthcare industry. Learn more at https://www.fcavp.com

North Coast Ventures is a Cleveland-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage B2B SaaS companies. With more than 500 member investors, NCV is the largest single-chapter investor group in the country. Since 2006, NCV and its members have invested over $90 million in more than 70 companies. Learn more at northcoast.vc.

