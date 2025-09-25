Sprocket Security Announces Availability on AWS Marketplace

Organizations Can Now Streamline Procurement and Adopt Continuous Penetration Testing Directly Through AWS Marketplace

MADISON, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Sprocket Security today announced the availability of its Continuous Penetration Testing (CPT) solution on AWS Marketplace. The launch makes it easier than ever for organizations to purchase and deploy Sprocket Security's offensive security platform, streamlining procurement and reducing barriers to adoption.

Why Now

Traditional point-in-time assessments are no longer sufficient to keep pace with today's evolving threats. Customers can now easily adopt a continuous testing model through Sprocket Security's modern offensive security platform.

Delivering Continuous Value for Customers

Sprocket Security helps organizations stay ahead of attackers through three integrated solution pillars:

Attack Surface Management (ASM) - Community Edition: A free, accessible entry point for discovering and monitoring external assets, empowering organizations to identify exposures before adversaries do.

Continuous Penetration Testing (CPT): Real-time vulnerability discovery and validation that replaces legacy point-in-time testing with a continuous, adaptive approach.

Adversary Simulation: Advanced offensive exercises that mimic real-world attacker behavior to measure readiness, validate defenses, and improve incident response.

"Making our solution available on AWS Marketplace allows customers to easily adopt a continuous testing model," said Casey Cammilleri, CEO at Sprocket Security. "This partnership removes procurement hurdles and helps organizations strengthen their security posture faster and more effectively."

Learn more and get started here: Sprocket Security on AWS Marketplace

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally.

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security provides an expert-driven offensive security platform that proactively identifies, verifies, and simulates threats, ensuring its clients' digital environments remain secure. Unlike legacy penetration testing, Sprocket's continuous approach delivers real-time insights and adaptive security measures, giving businesses the confidence to move quickly while reliably preventing potential threats.

Contact Information

Amanda Mates

amates@sprocketsecurity.com

SOURCE: Sprocket

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sprocket-security-announces-availability-on-aws-marketplace-1078032