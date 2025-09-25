Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Jurny, the AI-powered hospitality operating system, has been recognized as a finalist for Best AI Innovation at this year's High Tech Awards powered by Octane. The recognition highlights Jurny's transformative impact on hospitality operations through NIA, its Network of Intelligent Agents, and the release of NIA 3.0-the company's most advanced upgrade yet.

"Hospitality has long been buried under tools, tabs, and tasks. With NIA 3.0, we're turning those into outcomes-effortlessly, intelligently, and at scale," said Luca Zambello, CEO & Co-Founder of Jurny. "This award is not just about innovation in hospitality-it's about redefining what operators and guests should expect from technology: efficiency, accuracy, and experiences that feel effortless."

NIA 3.0: Hospitality's Digital Brain, Reinvented

NIA powers JurnyOS, orchestrating guest messaging, reservations, reviews, upsells, analytics, and concierge services-all on autopilot. Its impact is proven:

12.5 hours of work per unit reduced to 1.1

25% increase in guest satisfaction

30% more revenue per guest

Now, with NIA 3.0, Jurny introduces a new generation of cognitive intelligence, customization, and performance:

Smarter Reasoning: Up to 300% more accurate responses through advanced logic.

Up to through advanced logic. Hyper-Customization: Tailored experiences for every property and every guest.

Tailored experiences for every property and every guest. NIA Voice: Natural, human-like conversations at scale.

Natural, human-like conversations at scale. NIA Data Scientist: A built-in analyst with real-time reasoning, live chain-of-thought feedback, and sharable visual insights.

A built-in analyst with real-time reasoning, live chain-of-thought feedback, and sharable visual insights. NIA Copilot: Always-on, brand-consistent responses with 600% faster resolution times.

Together, these upgrades extend NIA's role from operations automation to strategic intelligence-helping operators not just manage their businesses, but actively grow them.

The Bigger Picture

Industry data shows that operators using AI can become:

10x more efficient in guest management,

in guest management, 20x faster in response times,

in response times, Capable of automating 70% of routine tasks ,

, Delivering 25% higher guest satisfaction and 30% more revenue per guest.

This is why Jurny has been recognized as a leader: it doesn't just provide tools, it delivers outcomes-freeing operators to focus on their brand, not the logistics.

About Jurny

Jurny is the first agentic AI operating system for hospitality, powering short-term rentals, boutique hotels, and enterprise portfolios worldwide. With NIA Co-Pilot acting as a digital GM and a network of specialized agents automating every core function, Jurny helps operators cut workload, boost margins, and deliver five-star guest experiences with zero operational overhead.

Founded by Luca Zambello, a hospitality entrepreneur turned tech innovator, Jurny has been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, Bloomberg, and Skift, and was recently recognized as one of LA Weekly's Top 10 Notable Entrepreneurs in Los Angeles.

Learn more at www.jurny.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267830

SOURCE: OCTANE OC