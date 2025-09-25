Rapid Medical, a leading developer of active endovascular devices, today announced the appointment of Nir Nimrodi to its Board of Directors. Nimrodi brings more than three decades of global leadership in the biotechnology and life sciences industries, with extensive experience in strategic growth, commercialization, and M&A for high-impact healthcare companies.

"I am honored to join Rapid Medical's Board and contribute to the company's mission of advancing neurovascular interventions," said Nir Nimrodi. "Rapid's innovative portfolio is transforming patient care in stroke and aneurysm treatment, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to support its next stage of growth."

With a career spanning executive roles at companies including Accellix, Intrexon, Life Technologies, and Proneuron Biotechnologies, Nimrodi has consistently driven innovation and scale across diverse healthcare sectors. He currently serves as an Operating Partner at ARCHIMED, a leading healthcare-focused investment firm, and sits on multiple boards in the biotech and life science fields.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nir to the Rapid Medical Board," said Shimon Eckhouse, Ph.D., Chairperson of the Board. "His proven ability to guide healthcare companies through expansion and value creation will be invaluable as we accelerate the adoption of our pioneering neurovascular technologies worldwide."

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical expands what's possible in neurovascular treatment by pioneering advanced interventional devices that treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical's products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the anatomy and tailor the approach to every patient for better procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER 13, 17, and 21, COMANECI, COLUMBUS/ DRIVEWIRE 14, and DRIVEWIRE 24 are CE marked and FDA cleared. TIGERTRIEVER XL 25 are also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com.

Contacts:

Ronen Eckhouse

+972-72-2503331

ronen@rapid-medical.com