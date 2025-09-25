Trenchless Pipe Relining Market is Projected To Reach US$5.00 Billion By 2031; at CAGR Of 6.86% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global trenchless pipe relining market is observing significant growth owing to growing investment in pipe relining projects globally.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The trenchless pipe relining market analysis focuses on a vast array of applications that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

At the same time, the market is witnessing unprecedented competitive intensity. A large pool of drug providers-across geographies-are battling for market share based on product quality, material capabilities, price competitiveness, and delivery timelines.

Check valuable insights in the Trenchless pipe relining market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report -https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029869/

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: Trenchless pipe relining, commonly referred to as trenchless pipe rehabilitation, is an innovative methodology used to restore aged and deteriorated pipelines without digging. Trenchless technology is an underground construction method of installing, repairing, and renewing underground pipes, ducts, and cables using techniques that minimize or eliminate the need for excavation.

Trenchless projects are less hazardous to workers, as this technology allows processes to be controlled from the surface. Trenchless pipe relining is used in infrastructure applications, including water, gas, sewer, pipelines, power, and communications. The market analysis on trenchless water and sewer pipes relining is studied for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

US, Canada, and Mexico municipalities are dedicating resources to renovate their sewage and drainage systems. In October 2023, the Canadian government and British Columbia, the municipalities of Burns Lake, and the District of Mackenzie announced more than US$ 10 billion of investment for water and wastewater projects in North America. The aging pipe infrastructure in Europe is raising the need for regular repair.

Maintenance of the pipes is one of the major factors driving the growth of the trenchless pipe relining market in Europe. Further, the presence of market players, such as Brawo Systems GmbH, Trelleborg Sealing Profiles Sweden AB, Sanikom D.O.O, Relining Group International Oy, and RelineEurope GmbH fuels the growth of the Europe trenchless pipe relining market.

2. Increase in Infrastructure Investments by Governments: The government spending on water and utility infrastructure has reached unprecedented levels in 2024, creating substantial opportunities for trenchless technology applications. The Biden-Harris Administration allocated over US$ 11.5 billion in water infrastructure funding for 2024 through State Revolving Fund programs, with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law injecting nearly US$ 25 billion into water infrastructure projects since 2022. This represents the largest federal investment in water systems in US history, with nearly half of the total US$ 102 billion Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) appropriation under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act targeting water infrastructure improvements.

The EPA plans to release an additional US$ 20 billion in funding for water infrastructure through fiscal years 2025 and 2026, ensuring sustained market growth. The Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and Clean Water State Revolving Funds have provided more than US$ 229 billion in low-cost financing for local projects over 30 years, with their impact amplified by the revolving loan structure that makes repaid funds available for future needs.

3. Cost Benefits Associated with Trenchless Pipe Relining: Trenchless pipe relining technology offers numerous advantages over traditional pipe replacement methods, including reduced excavation and labor costs, minimal impact on surrounding property and landscape, reduced disruption to daily life, and long-lasting solutions. Traditional excavation and replacement methods need a large pool of labor and heavy equipment, which increases costs.

Trenchless pipe relining reduces labor costs, as the process can be completed with a smaller crew and limited equipment. Excavation costs are also significantly reduced with trenchless pipe lining. Moreover, the trenchless pipe lining method can help save on restoration costs. Trenchless pipe bursting costs approximately US$ 60-200 per foot, resulting in US$ 3,500-20,000 for an entire repair. Trenchless pipe lining typically costs US$ 80-250 per foot, with an average of around US$ 160 per foot. For standard sewer lines, repair costs can vary between US$ 4,000 and US$ 20,000, depending on the circumstances. Most homeowners usually pay between US$ 6,000 and US$ 12,000 to repair critical sewer connections.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Trenchless pipe relining market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029869

Market Segmentation

Based on method, the market is categorized into cured in place pipe (CIPP), pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating. The cured in place pipe (CIPP) segment dominated the trenchless pipe relining market share in 2024.

Based on diameter, the market is categorized into below DN 50, DN 51-DN 150, DN 151-DN 250, and above DN 251. The below DN50 segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal. The municipal segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on curing method, the market is divided into ambient cure, steam cure, hot water cure, and UV Light Cure. The hot water cure segment dominated the market in 2024.

The Trenchless pipe relining market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

- Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Trenchless pipe relining market are SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH, Sanikom Doo, Vortex Co LLC, NuFlow Technologies Inc, Brawo Systems GmbH, Trelleborg AB, RelineEurope GmbH, Relining Group International Oy, Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc, Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC, US Pipelining, LLC, The Charles Machine Works Inc, Michels Corporation, American Trenchless Technologies, and Picote GROUP

- Trending Topics: Pipe Relining Market, Wastewater Treatment Market.

Global Headlines on Sewer Machine

- Trelleborg Group signed an agreement to acquire the US-based pipe repair specialists NuFlow Technologies.

- Trelleborg Group signed an agreement to acquire BP-Tech Group, including Boldan and Spraypoxy, a Finnish pipe repair specialist.

Get Premium Copy of Trenchless pipe relining market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029869

Conclusion

The Trenchless pipe relining market has been segmented into the 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. Growing urbanization, commercialization, and industrialization in the Asia Pacific region are fueling the demand for trenchless pipe relinng services.

The rising number of aging pipeline infrastructures, rising urbanization and population growth, environmental regulations, surging number of wastewater pipeline networks, and stringent regulations on leakage and maintenance of pipeline networks are among the key factors driving market growth. Further, huge cost-benefits associated with trenchless pipe relining, such as reduced labor costs and a timeline for reviving the pipelines, are projected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period. The introduction of robotics in trenchless pipe relining is expected to emerge as a trend in the trenchless pipe relining market during 2025-2031.

Conclusion

With the rising prevalence of chronic pain and fever-related disorders, paracetamol manufacturers are increasing production to meet the requirements. The wide usage of paracetamol as an over-the-counter (OTC) analgesic and antipyretic drives the demand for paracetamol. The significant factors supporting the paracetamol market growth are the growing R&D investments in chronic pain management and strategic stockpiling, and API manufacturing expansion. Integration with telemedicine and IoT is the latest technological advancement.

Trending Related Reports:

Pipe Relining Market Strategies, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2031

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Key Companies and SWOT Analysis by 2031

Light Pipe Market Research Report by Size Share Analysis 2031

Automatic Pipe Welding Machines Market Expert Analysis by Size and Share 2031

Steel Pipe Market Growth Analysis by Size and Share: 2031

Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Research Report by Size Share Analysis 2031

Metal Pipe Coating Market Report 2031 by Segments, Geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights

Nickel Alloy Pipe Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

PE Pipe Resin Market Strategies, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :Korean | German | Japanese | French | Arabic | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trenchless-pipe-relining-market-is-projected-to-reach-us5-00-billion-by-2031-at-cagr-of-6-86--the-insight-partners-302567215.html