Senegal to host Saudi Arabia at Forum Invest in Senegal (Fii Senegal) 2025

Fii Senegal whose theme is connecting opportunities, building the future aims to position Dakar as a premier gateway for investment in West Africa

DAKAR, Senegal, September 25, 2025/APO Group/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the Guest of Honour at the Forum Invest in Senegal 2025 (Fii Senegal), scheduled for October 7-8 at the CICAD, in Diamniadio. Held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye and organized by the Senegalese Agency for Investment Promotion and Major Works (APIX) ( https://InvestInSenegal.sn/ ), the Fii Senegal whose theme is connecting opportunities, building the future aims to position Dakar as a premier gateway for investment in West Africa.

Heads of State and Government, global investors, financial institutions, policy makers, and business leaders are expected at this high-level event to explore new strategic partnerships. Senegal stands out as a premier investment destination, combining political stability, investor-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure such as the Port of Ndayane and Blaise Diagne International Airport, dynamic special economic zones, and access to a thriving ECOWAS market of 400 million consumers.

Senegal's partnership with Saudi Arabia is already yielding tangible results. Saudi ACWA Power is currently developing an $800 million renewable-powered desalination plant in Dakar, alongside new ventures in agriculture, real estate, and logistics.

"Senegal is shaping the future of investment in Africa. Fii Senegal 2025 will serve as a global platform to showcase our ambition and reaffirm our role as a strategic partner for Gulf investors seeking sustainable, high-growth opportunities across the continent," Mr. Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX highlighted.

With Saudi Arabia as Guest of Honour, Senegal is committed to making Fii Senegal 2025 a landmark event-solidifying its position as a trusted destination for international capital and a dynamic gateway to Africa.

Be part of Africa's next chapter - join global leaders, investors, and innovators at Fii Senegal 2025. Secure your place today by registering at https://apo-opa.co/46mijrD .





