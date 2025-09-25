Industry-first engineering feat enables largest ever automated migration of public certificate infrastructure

Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced the successful completion of the largest and most technically sophisticated migration of public certificate infrastructure in industry history. This milestone marks the culmination of Sectigo's strategic acquisition of Entrust's public certificate business and the full transition of customers and partners from Entrust Certificate Services (ECS) to Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM). More than half a million certificates spanning a double-digit product portfolio were seamlessly transitioned to SCM, an unprecedented engineering achievement that equips customers with a future-ready CLM platform built for shrinking certificate lifespans and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) readiness.

According to Sectigo's State of Crypto Agility Report, 96% of enterprises are concerned about the impact of shorter SSL/TLS certificate lifespans on their business, and only 19% feel very prepared to support monthly certificate renewals. Sectigo has not only delivered a frictionless transition but also empowered every customer with a CLM that mitigates outage risks, simplifies compliance, and ensures agility in the face of emerging cryptographic challenges.

"We made a promise to Entrust customers that Sectigo would deliver a seamless migration. Today, I am proud to say we delivered on that promise," said Kevin Weiss, chief executive officer at Sectigo. "This was the first migration of its kind and scale in our industry, and it sets a new benchmark for digital trust transitions. It was made possible by the extraordinary work of our engineering, sales, and support teams who ensured customers felt confident every step of the way. The positive feedback that we have received confirms that we have exceeded expectations."

Sectigo's automated migration framework powered the largest customer and partner migration in certificate authority (CA) history, redefining the industry standard for scale, speed and precision. The migration framework included:

In-app, guided migration workflows for every customer and partner

Extensive pre-validation automation, eliminating validation backlogs and enabling immediate certificate issuance

Real-time user provisioning and inventory synchronization of SSL, S/MIME and code signing certificates

Custom feature parity work including custom fields, granular admin roles and licensing visibility

Parallel platform innovations including Sectigo PQC Labs

Seamless partner migration into a single pane of glass solution with the launch of Sectigo Partner Platform

"This milestone was as much a transformation exercise as it was a migration," said Mark Bilger, chief product and engineering officer at Sectigo. "We engineered a fully automated experience at unprecedented scale, while also delivering new capabilities that give former Entrust customers greater control, visibility and agility than ever before."

Built as a cloud-native, CA-agnostic CLM platform, SCM manages and automates every aspect of the certificate lifecycle, from discovery and provisioning to revocation, replacement, and renewal, across all types of certificates. The platform enables organizations to scale seamlessly without compromising security or performance.

Customer and partner testimonials

"Once we migrated over to Sectigo Certificate Manager, we had complete and immediate access to all certificates, workflows, and users," said Brian Fisher, infrastructure team lead at Major Drilling Group International Inc. "Everything was fully validated which removed any wait time in terms of issuance. We're now leveraging the benefits of Sectigo's CLM platform with streamlined certificate management to better prepare us for the evolving demands of shorter certificate lifespans."

"After migrating to Sectigo Certificate Manager, we gained full and immediate visibility and control over all certificates, and Sectigo delivered a remarkably smooth migration," said Miguel Vaquera, cloud administrator, Velogica, at SCOR.

"The support we received during our partner migration was invaluable," said Bruce Bulmer, manager of sales and marketing at DLS Technology Corporation. "Today, our partnership with Sectigo empowers us to meet our clients' certificate lifecycle management and cybersecurity needs with confidence."

Learn more about how SCM can future-proof your certificate operations and prepare your organization for PQC.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world's largest brands. Sectigo's automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest-standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers, six combined active seats in the CA/Browser Forum and ETSI, and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925614717/en/

Contacts:

Media:

press@sectigo.com