Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4D6FZ | ISIN: XS2991271847 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 09:59
95,62 
-0,29 % -0,28
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
INEOS FINANCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEOS FINANCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,0495,9817:43
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 16:12 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INEOS Styrolution marks milestone with first commercial delivery of recycled styrene monomer from Indaver

  • Recycled styrene monomer produced via depolymerisation now delivered at scale
  • Enables high-quality styrenics, including for food-grade and medical applications
  • Adds chemically recycled material to our portfolio alongside mechanically recycled and bio-attributed products

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first truckloads of recycled styrene monomer (SM) have arrived at INEOS Styrolution's Antwerp site. The material was supplied by Indaver from its new depolymerisation plant, the first facility in Europe dedicated to polystyrene recycling, inaugurated on 25thSeptember 2025. Also located in Antwerp, this local set-up keeps the supply chain short and sustainable.

Aerial view of Indaver Plastics2Chemicals Plant © Indaver

This is the first commercial-scale delivery of recycled SM in Europe. It enables the production of high-quality polystyrene and other styrenics, including for food-grade, transparent, and medical applications.

This recycled feedstock adds to INEOS Styrolution's sustainable styrenics portfolio, which already comprises mechanically recycled and bio-attributed grades, and demonstrates the company's ability to deploy multiple recycling technologies for different waste streams.

"We are pleased that we can now offer styrenics from depolymerisation at market scale", remarks Rob Buntinx, President EMEA, INEOS Styrolution. "This gives our customers more sustainable options to lower their environmental footprint without compromising product quality or performance."

"With Plastics2Chemicals (P2C), Indaver is pioneering in the circular economy and advanced chemical recycling. By converting hard-to-recycle plastics into virgin-quality feedstock such as styrene, we are closing the loop and offering a sustainable alternative to fossil resources", states Erik Moerman, Sales and Development Director P2C. "Our in-house developed technology, combined with strategic partnerships and continuous innovation, enables us to deliver high-purity materials for demanding applications like food packaging - proving that circularity and performance can go hand in hand."

This milestone highlights what sets polystyrene apart: it can be broken back down to its original monomer and rebuilt for high-value use. Depolymerisation is also more energy-efficient than other advanced recycling methods such as pyrolysis. It keeps the material in circulation, turning waste back into a valuable resource instead of landfill or litter.

Further information:

Depolymerisation is a chemical recycling process that breaks polystyrene down into its original building block styrene monomer, in contrast to mechanical recycling where plastic waste is physically processed back into pellets, without changing the basic chemical structure of the material. As the material is returned to the molecular level during depolymerisation, it enables the production of new styrenics with the same quality and properties as fossil-based products, including compliance with strict food-contact standards. Compared to conventional fossil-based production, depolymerisation avoids multiple resource-intensive steps, resulting in lower resource use and significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the number one producer of high-performance styrenics, offering a broad portfolio that comprises styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS, and advanced styrenics. The company delivers customised solutions for customers across automotive, healthcare, electronics, household, construction, packaging, toys, sports and leisure sectors. With more than 90 years of innovation in material science and 16 production sites worldwide, INEOS Styrolution combines global reach with local expertise to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This includes bringing safe, sustainable, and high-performing products to market and supporting their efforts toward meeting their sustainability targets.
INEOS Styrolution is fully owned by INEOS Group.

For further information, please visit: www.ineos.com/styrolution


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782223/Aerial_view_of_Indaver_Plastics2Chemicals_plant.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541414/INEOS_Styrolution_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ineos-styrolution-marks-milestone-with-first-commercial-delivery-of-recycled-styrene-monomer-from-indaver-302567240.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.