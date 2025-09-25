Radius Launches Mel, Bringing AI-Powered Productivity to the Modern Brokerage

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Radius, the first AI-powered brokerage platform for top-producing teams & brokerages, today introduced Mel AI, its built-in AI assistant designed to optimize every step of the real estate lifecycle. From marketing materials and lead nurturing to transaction management and compliance support, Mel helps teams accelerate productivity, scale strategically, and strengthen client relationships.

The Radius platform provides the infrastructure and tools required to run a profitable real estate business. Mel is trained on MLS data, compliance data and integrated throughout the platform, constantly learning from real agents and transactions. Mel's objective is to propel deals forward behind the scenes, enabling brokers to focus on strategic growth initiatives and agents to prioritize high-value client engagement.

Mel delivers measurable value for brokerage owners by accurately answering agent questions and automating documentation and compliance. It boosts agent productivity across all experience levels and provides detailed performance analytics for strategic coaching.

Mel empowers agents with advanced lead management and qualification tools, automating tasks like scheduling showings, generating documents, lead nurturing, and handling client communication. The AI assistant also proactively monitors for compliance and analyzes conversations to provide actionable next steps.

Mel enhances the client experience by capturing and refining detailed property search criteria, facilitating seamless tour coordination, and providing expert market insights. Clients receive personalized market analyses and branded CMA reports, ensuring they have comprehensive information to make informed decisions.

"This is the future of brokerages. Brokerages that fail to integrate AI into their core operations will not exist in 5 years," says Biju Ashokan, Founder and CEO of Radius. "Our partners get access to our end-to-end tool suite while maintaining complete ownership of their brand, business, and data. Mel is essentially a supercharged secretary for every agent in a brokerage, anticipating and informing their next move."

This launch addresses the mounting pressure brokerages face to modernize operations while maintaining profitability. The Radius platform automates back-office functions that typically consume 80% of management time, improving profit margins while enabling team growth.

"Radius replaced the clunky, bolt-on systems I was struggling with by giving my team everything in one powerful platform," said Cyrus Mohseni, Founder of The Keystone Team and a Radius Flagship Partner. "My admin team loves that transactions are frictionless, and my agents love that payouts are instantaneous. The tech has completely streamlined our operations."

Radius currently supports over 200 real estate teams, with backing from Pete Flint (Founder of Trulia), Spencer Rascoff (Co-founder of Zillow, Gokul Rajaram, Cota Capital, Sierra Ventures, Crosscut Ventures and Atlantic Vantage Point.

About Radius:

Radius is the premier tech-driven brokerage firm for real estate professionals eager to grow their brands and profits. Radius empowers real estate brokerages and teams to grow their businesses while saving them time and money.

Visit https://www.radiusagent.com/ to learn more.

