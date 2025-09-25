MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics - Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Geospatial Imagery Analytics - Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Capella Space, Caliper Corporation, Flypix AI among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Capella Space is a leading provider of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, enabling all-weather, day-and-night geospatial monitoring. Its high-resolution satellite data supports defense, disaster response, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure analysis. In the geospatial imagery analytics market, this reliable data overcomes limitations of optical imagery, ensuring continuous visibility. The company is expanding its satellite constellation and service offerings, positioning itself as a key enabler of accurate, timely insights that help governments, enterprises, and researchers make better-informed strategic and operational decisions across global industries.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 170 companies, of which the top 17 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Data Modality (Image-Based Analytics, Video-Based Analytics, Multimodal Analytics), Data Source (Satellite Imagery, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Aerial Imagery, UAV/Drones, GIS & Mapping Platforms, Other Data Sources), Offering (Software, Services), Application (Surveillance & Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring & Climate Change, Land Use & Land Cover (LULC) Classification, Asset & Infrastructure Management, Insurance Risk Assessment & Claims Validation, Disaster Management & Emergency Response, Precision Farming & Crop Monitoring, Urban Planning & Smart City Design, Target Detection & Strategic Intelligence, Supply Chain & Logistics Monitoring, Disease Outbreak Tracking & Resource Allocation, Retail Site Selection & Consumer Footfall Mapping, Other Applications), Vertical (Insurance, Agriculture, Construction & Real Estate, Mining, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Government & Defense, Telecommunications, Transport & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Other Applications).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

