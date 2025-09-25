US Chipmaker MemryX Expands in Saudi Arabia with New Riyadh Office, Strategic Partnerships, and Local Investments

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX, a leading U.S.-based semiconductor innovator specializing in AI acceleration, today announced a significant expansion of its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Building on its strategic partnership with NEOM and recent membership in the National Semiconductor Hub, MemryX is accelerating investments in the Kingdom through hiring, training, partnerships, and local innovation initiatives.

As part of this growth, MemryX will officially open its Riyadh office in October 2025, underscoring its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its ambition to be a global leader in AI and advanced technologies.

The Riyadh office will be led by seasoned industry veterans, including the company's General Manager and Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships. Both leaders will be based in Riyadh. In addition to leadership, MemryX is building a development engineering team and customer engineering team in-country, ensuring that government, enterprise, and academic partners benefit from direct, world-class local support.

"Saudi Arabia is rapidly becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, and digital transformation," said Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX. "Our investments in the Kingdom reflect not only our belief in its vision, but also our commitment to empower local talent and deliver AI solutions that make communities safer, more secure, and more efficient."

MemryX's upcoming activities in the Kingdom include:

Hosting its Global Board Meeting in Riyadh in late October, marking the first time the company has brought its board to the Middle East.

Participating in the 2025 Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, the world-renowned platform for innovation and investment.

Sponsoring the Saudi AI & Edge Computing Hackathon on October 24-25 at Prince Sultan University, where dozens of Saudi engineers will gain hands-on experience with MemryX's state-of-the-art AI hardware and software solutions.

Through these initiatives, MemryX aims to nurture the next generation of AI engineers, accelerate adoption of AI for safety and infrastructure, and deepen partnerships across government, academia, and industry.

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. By combining high performance and accuracy with low system power, MemryX solutions cater to various industries, including transportation, IoT, and a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

