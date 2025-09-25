Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Fern Glowinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sarim Farooqi, Chief Financial Officer, Haventree Bank (Company), and their team, joined Neil Carnell, Managing Director, TSX Trust, to open the market and celebrate the Company's approval by the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation to participate in the National Housing Act Mortgage-Backed Securities (NHA MBS) and Canada Mortgage Bond programs.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpske8M27oY

As part of the approval, Haventree Bank appointed TSX Trust as document custodian for the NHA MBS program, recognizing its high standards and efficient processes.

Haventree Bank is a federally regulated Schedule I Canadian bank dedicated to advancing financial security and upward mobility for Canadians underserved by traditional financial services. Haventree Bank partners with mortgage and deposit brokers to deliver tailored financial solutions to Canadians. Learn more about Haventree Bank here: www.haventreebank.com

TSX Trust is a leading provider of structured finance and securitization solutions. TSX Trust offers a range of services, including trustee and administrative functions, with a focus on comprehensive, integrated solutions. TSX Trust is qualified by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to act as a National Housing Act Mortgage-Backed Securities Document and Title Custodian. Its Structured Finance team utilizes advanced technology to streamline the documentation and tracking processes for Canada's NHA MBS Program. Its title custodian capabilities extend to both residential and commercial mortgages, maintaining a live registry of loans under its custody.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267961

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange