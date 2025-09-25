New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Today, KPMG LLP, the US audit, tax and advisory firm, announced new AI Assurance services to help organizations scale GenAI and agents ethically and responsibly.

Organizations are rapidly deploying AI agents across business functions, demanding more sophisticated AI model risk assessment and validation, real-time system assessments and formal, independent assurance over AI systems, aligned to defined standards and frameworks to mitigate risk and build trust.

"AI is the strategic difference maker amid business uncertainty and disruption, demanding the C-suite meet both goals of trust and speed. However, many companies are still at the earliest stages of understanding the opportunity and impacts of using this technology," said Christian Peo, KPMG US Vice Chair, Audit. "Our AI assurance capabilities meet technology teams, management and boards where they are in their implementation journey, supporting their efforts to responsibly and ethically use AI and build, deploy and govern their AI systems."

The firm's new offerings provide assurance frameworks that go beyond functionality to monitor agent behavior, supporting them to operate within established guardrails while mitigating new compounded risks such as security vulnerabilities, customer privacy, accuracy of AI outputs and more.

AI assurance drives confidence in AI strategies

The services announced today include:

AI model risk assessments, control testing and quantitative assessments: Evaluate models through structured risk assessments and design/control effectiveness reviews, as well as hands-on testing of AI systems using statistical and performance-based methods.

Evaluate models through structured risk assessments and design/control effectiveness reviews, as well as hands-on testing of AI systems using statistical and performance-based methods. AI model validation: Tests models for accuracy, assumptions and regulatory compliance.

Tests models for accuracy, assumptions and regulatory compliance. Real-time systems assessments (RTSA): Evaluates AI-related updates and system implementations for changes that impact financial reporting controls, supporting audit compliance and clear oversight.

Evaluates AI-related updates and system implementations for changes that impact financial reporting controls, supporting audit compliance and clear oversight. AI assurance and attestation: Provides formal, independent assurance over AI systems against defined standards or frameworks, including SOC, FedRamp, SWIFT, HiTrust and more.

Building on our multi-disciplinary suite of AI Trust services

"An integrated AI readiness and assurance approach empowers organizations to advance AI deployment with confidence," said Rob Fisher, KPMG US and Global Vice Chair, Advisory. "When you're deploying AI and agent systems that can coordinate autonomously and adapt in real-time, foundational principles like accountability, transparency and security aren't optional. We're approaching this challenge together with our technology alliance partners because the organizations that get this right will understand that deploying the technology and prioritizing trust aren't separate initiatives."

These services help organizations comprehensively assess, develop, deploy, manage and monitor AI systems that have the potential to transform their operations and accelerate innovation.

KPMG is working closely with its technology alliance partners given the critical role major technology companies play in helping organizations deploy AI with confidence. For example, the firm has helped Microsoft develop and enhance its responsible AI tools, policies and practices and to activate its Responsible AI program for partners and customers. As a Microsoft and Azure OpenAI customer, KPMG works collaboratively with Microsoft to build tools and controls that support oversight and compliance of the firm's AI platforms.

The solutions announced today build on KPMG AI Trust, our multi-disciplinary suite of services enabled by technology platforms such as Microsoft, ServiceNow and Cranium, which are designed to help clients enhance AI reliability, accountability and transparency as they scale AI applications that provide:

Trusted and robust AI governance frameworks, operating models, policies and procedures

Responsible AI security and privacy strategies, processes and tools to help prevent, detect, respond to and recover from cyber intrusions

Regulatory guidance to strive for compliance with all relevant laws

Broad-ranging AI risk management

Tests, evidence and reporting on management processes, controls and systems

The services include:

AI systems cards : Provides standardized frameworks for documenting information about AI system deployment and performance.

: Provides standardized frameworks for documenting information about AI system deployment and performance. AI regulation and compliance : Supports compliance with evolving regulations.

: Supports compliance with evolving regulations. AI governance : Assesses, establishes and implements governance frameworks, operating models, policies and procedures.

: Assesses, establishes and implements governance frameworks, operating models, policies and procedures. AI inventory : Identifies and documents AI systems to manage risks.

: Identifies and documents AI systems to manage risks. AI security : Assesses and develops AI security and privacy strategies, processes and tools to detect, respond to, and recover from risks and threats.

: Assesses and develops AI security and privacy strategies, processes and tools to detect, respond to, and recover from risks and threats. AI development and deployment: Establishes processes and controls to integrate AI solutions into model management systems.

Solutions tailored to the unique needs of management, boards and industries

The firm's comprehensive solutions meet the needs of both boards and executives. Independent assurance, third-party assessments and governance frameworks help boards and audit committees understand the big picture, including how AI is governed and affects internal control, regulatory and compliance risks, and how explainable, reliable and trustworthy an organization's AI ecosystem is. Assessments on how the data pipelines are secure, how model outputs are monitored, how access is managed, and whether fallback procedures are in place also help to support management's efforts to build trust.

Moreover, these solutions meet the diverse needs of organizations across industries. A few examples where KPMG is serving clients today include:

Financial services: Leveraging AI in providing recommendations to clients on additional product and service considerations or customized plans to meet financial goals.

Leveraging AI in providing recommendations to clients on additional product and service considerations or customized plans to meet financial goals. Healthcare: Providing transparency and compliance for AI tools like AI dialysis, supporting their ability to meet FDA and HIPAA regulations.

Providing transparency and compliance for AI tools like AI dialysis, supporting their ability to meet FDA and HIPAA regulations. Life sciences: Embedding AI to support research and development, drug design and development and precision medicine, and analyze data and trends from product trials.

Embedding AI to support research and development, drug design and development and precision medicine, and analyze data and trends from product trials. Retail/E-commerce: Supporting fairness and accuracy of data with model validation for dynamic pricing of AI.

Supporting fairness and accuracy of data with model validation for dynamic pricing of AI. Technology companies/AI startups: Supporting AI-powered recommendation engines and search platforms with AI readiness and assurance services to uncover model risks, improve algorithm transparency and validate governance maturity.

Training our workforce for a tech-driven future

KPMG is taking a structured and focused approach to support its workforce in responsibly developing and deploying these capabilities. The firm has prioritized the development of a broad curriculum for AI, with trainings focused on GenAI, agentic AI and the firm's Ethics and Trusted AI Framework content, to prepare partners and professionals for increasingly complex technology environments.

KPMG AI Trust services bring together the firm's capabilities across technology integration and financial, risk and quality controls to help organizations navigate the complexities of AI intake, with the aim of ensuring that AI systems are secure, compliant and ethically sound.

