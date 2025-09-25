Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 16:30 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RLC Global Forum: Inaugural RLC Fashion Summit convenes global fashion leaders in Milan

MILAN, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Milan became the center stage of global fashion strategy as the first-ever RLC Fashion Summit brought together 200 senior leaders from the worlds of fashion, luxury, retail, technology, and investment.

RLC Fashion Summit

Organized by the RLC Global Forum, the half-day event was held during Milan Fashion Week at MUDEC - Museo delle Culture, under the theme "Forces of Tomorrow."

"The RLC Fashion Summit bridges two powerful forces - the creativity of Milan Fashion Week and the strategic decision-making needed to navigate today's complex, fast-changing landscape," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum. "By bringing diverse voices together in one room, we create the space for collaboration and bold thinking that will define the future of our industry."

Opening remarks by Panos Linardos highlighted the summit's mission to catalyze new thinking and action at the highest levels of the industry.

The program featured dynamic discussions that reflected the global nature of today's fashion economy:

  • Unlocking Expansion in the Gulf's Evolving Fashion Economy:
    Shane Eldstrom (CEO, United Developers, Qatar) and Georges Barakat (Director, Retail Real Estate Investments, PIF, Saudi Arabia) examined how new policy frameworks, infrastructure investments, and consumer trends are positioning the Gulf as one of the fastest-growing luxury regions in the world.
  • Frontier Markets: Fashion's Emerging Growth Engines:
    Jaume Miquel Naudi (CEO, Tendam, Spain) and Fabio Adegas Faccio (CEO, Lojas Renner, Brazil) shared insights on how value fashion brands are scaling across Southeast Asia and Latin America by combining agility, affordability, and cultural relevance.
  • Leading in the Age of Intelligent Fashion:
    Professor Emanuela Prandelli (Bocconi University) explored the transformative power of AI, from product innovation and personalized services to supply chain optimization and brand protection.
  • Reimagining Prestige and Desirability:
    Giuseppe Santoni (Executive Chairman, Santoni) and Stefania Lazzaroni (CEO, Altagamma), moderated by Filippo Bianchi (BCG), discussed how Italian maisons continue to set global benchmarks for craftsmanship while responding to a new generation of consumers.
  • Inside the Middle East's Growth Playbook:
    Michael Chalhoub (CEO, Chalhoub Group, UAE) joined Panos Linardos for a fireside chat on how sovereign capital, tourism, and cultural vision are building new power centers for fashion and retail.
  • Elena Lorenzini, Deputy Head of Cabinet of Minister Urso - Head of the Fashion Roundtable - Judge of the Court of Auditors, closed the Summit

One theme resonated across all sessions: the global fashion landscape is being redrawn by new markets, new models, and new technologies.

The summit highlighted how regions like the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are driving expansion through young demographics, rising wealth, and government investment in retail and tourism ecosystems. These factors are reshaping strategies for global brands looking to balance legacy markets with future growth hubs.

The Milan summit is part of a broader vision to create a connected global platform for the fashion and luxury industries.

The work begun in Milan will continue at two upcoming gatherings:

  • October 2025 - CEO Summit, New York
  • February 3-4, 2026 - RLC Global Forum, Riyadh

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782240/RLC_Fashion_Summit.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inaugural-rlc-fashion-summit-convenes-global-fashion-leaders-in-milan-302567265.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.