RLC Global Forum: Inaugural RLC Fashion Summit convenes global fashion leaders in Milan

MILAN, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Milan became the center stage of global fashion strategy as the first-ever RLC Fashion Summit brought together 200 senior leaders from the worlds of fashion, luxury, retail, technology, and investment.

Organized by the RLC Global Forum, the half-day event was held during Milan Fashion Week at MUDEC - Museo delle Culture, under the theme "Forces of Tomorrow."

"The RLC Fashion Summit bridges two powerful forces - the creativity of Milan Fashion Week and the strategic decision-making needed to navigate today's complex, fast-changing landscape," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum. "By bringing diverse voices together in one room, we create the space for collaboration and bold thinking that will define the future of our industry."

Opening remarks by Panos Linardos highlighted the summit's mission to catalyze new thinking and action at the highest levels of the industry.

The program featured dynamic discussions that reflected the global nature of today's fashion economy:

Unlocking Expansion in the Gulf's Evolving Fashion Economy :

Shane Eldstrom (CEO, United Developers, Qatar) and Georges Barakat (Director, Retail Real Estate Investments, PIF, Saudi Arabia) examined how new policy frameworks, infrastructure investments, and consumer trends are positioning the Gulf as one of the fastest-growing luxury regions in the world.

: Shane Eldstrom (CEO, United Developers, Qatar) and Georges Barakat (Director, Retail Real Estate Investments, PIF, Saudi Arabia) examined how new policy frameworks, infrastructure investments, and consumer trends are positioning the Gulf as one of the fastest-growing luxury regions in the world. Frontier Markets: Fashion's Emerging Growth Engines :

Jaume Miquel Naudi (CEO, Tendam, Spain) and Fabio Adegas Faccio (CEO, Lojas Renner, Brazil) shared insights on how value fashion brands are scaling across Southeast Asia and Latin America by combining agility, affordability, and cultural relevance.

: Jaume Miquel Naudi (CEO, Tendam, Spain) and Fabio Adegas Faccio (CEO, Lojas Renner, Brazil) shared insights on how value fashion brands are scaling across Southeast Asia and Latin America by combining agility, affordability, and cultural relevance. Leading in the Age of Intelligent Fashion :

Professor Emanuela Prandelli (Bocconi University) explored the transformative power of AI, from product innovation and personalized services to supply chain optimization and brand protection.

: Professor Emanuela Prandelli (Bocconi University) explored the transformative power of AI, from product innovation and personalized services to supply chain optimization and brand protection. Reimagining Prestige and Desirability :

Giuseppe Santoni (Executive Chairman, Santoni) and Stefania Lazzaroni (CEO, Altagamma), moderated by Filippo Bianchi (BCG), discussed how Italian maisons continue to set global benchmarks for craftsmanship while responding to a new generation of consumers.

: Giuseppe Santoni (Executive Chairman, Santoni) and Stefania Lazzaroni (CEO, Altagamma), moderated by Filippo Bianchi (BCG), discussed how Italian maisons continue to set global benchmarks for craftsmanship while responding to a new generation of consumers. Inside the Middle East's Growth Playbook :

Michael Chalhoub (CEO, Chalhoub Group, UAE) joined Panos Linardos for a fireside chat on how sovereign capital, tourism, and cultural vision are building new power centers for fashion and retail.

: Michael Chalhoub (CEO, Chalhoub Group, UAE) joined Panos Linardos for a fireside chat on how sovereign capital, tourism, and cultural vision are building new power centers for fashion and retail. Elena Lorenzini, Deputy Head of Cabinet of Minister Urso - Head of the Fashion Roundtable - Judge of the Court of Auditors, closed the Summit

One theme resonated across all sessions: the global fashion landscape is being redrawn by new markets, new models, and new technologies.

The summit highlighted how regions like the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are driving expansion through young demographics, rising wealth, and government investment in retail and tourism ecosystems. These factors are reshaping strategies for global brands looking to balance legacy markets with future growth hubs.

The Milan summit is part of a broader vision to create a connected global platform for the fashion and luxury industries.

The work begun in Milan will continue at two upcoming gatherings:

October 2025 - CEO Summit, New York

February 3-4, 2026 - RLC Global Forum, Riyadh

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782240/RLC_Fashion_Summit.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inaugural-rlc-fashion-summit-convenes-global-fashion-leaders-in-milan-302567265.html