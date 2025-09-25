A report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says transitioning to solar-powered energy sources could help lower energy costs and bring more resilience to Mauritania's artisanal fishing value chain.Solar energy, alongside other forms of decentralized renewable energy (DRE), is well positioned to make Mauritania's artisanal fishing sector more resilient and economically viable, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Mauritania's fisheries sector is an important pillar within the national economy, representing 2.8% of GDP in 2023. The ...

