Environmental Consulting Services Market Is Projected To Reach US$63.94 Billion By 2031 At CAGR Of 6.5% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global environmental consulting services market is observing significant growth, owing to the emphasis on recycling and waste minimization in production and supply chains.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The environmental consulting services market generally comprises a vast array of service types, media types, industry verticals, and geography, which are expected to register strength in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including environmental consulting services providers, law enforcement & government agencies, cybersecurity firms, regulatory & standards organizations, and end-users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Dynamics and Insights: As governments, corporations, and consumers are seeking more sustainable practices, industries are being compelled to reassess and redesign their operations to reduce waste generation, increase material reuse, and integrate circular economy principles. Environmental consultants are crucial in guiding this transition, offering expertise in regulatory compliance, waste auditing, life cycle assessments, and sustainable materials management. Legislation is a fundamental enabler of this tendency.

For instance, the European Union's Circular Economy Action Plan requires member states to adopt comprehensive waste reduction strategies, influencing companies to reevaluate their waste streams. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has promoted sustainable materials management through initiatives that encourage industries to adopt recycling-based manufacturing. As a result, businesses seek consulting firms to help implement new processes, ensure compliance, and report progress under evolving regulatory frameworks.

2. Moreover, numerous companies across the globe are committing to zero-waste goals. Multinational corporations such as Unilever and Apple Inc have publicly pledged to reduce or eliminate waste. For instance, Apple Inc is unveiling a roadmap to achieve zero carbon for its supply chain and products by 2030. The company has built disassembly robots such as "Daisy" to recover valuable materials from used devices, showcasing an innovative approach to recycling. To execute such strategies effectively, these corporations often rely on environmental consultants for feasibility studies, environmental impact assessments, and supply chain audits. Additionally, with increased investor and consumer scrutiny on corporate sustainability performance, firms are pressured to demonstrate environmental stewardship transparently. This increases the demand for third-party consultants to verify waste reduction claims and provide strategic insights into sustainable production models.

3. Regional Insights: The demand for environmental consulting services is rising dramatically owing to stringent European Union (EU)-wide environmental policies, aggressive climate neutrality targets, and a cultural shift toward sustainability.

The European Union's Green Deal aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, accelerating investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, biodiversity conservation, and pollution reduction. As a result, organizations across industries are increasingly reliant on consultants to navigate complex regulations such as the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Environmental consultants in Europe are in high demand to provide services in carbon footprint analysis, lifecycle assessments, biodiversity impact studies, and remediation strategies for brownfield redevelopment.

Moreover, the circular economy agenda is pushing businesses to rethink resource use and waste management, creating new niches for environmental expertise in sustainable product design and supply chain assessments. The growing number of urban development projects and favorable government initiatives is boosting the environmental consulting services market during the forecast period. According to European Commission data of March 2025, the European Commission and the Hauts-de-France Region, acting as the Entrusted Entity for the European Urban Initiative (EUI), have revealed the outcomes of the third call for innovative urban projects. Backed by €94 million (US$101.69 million) from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), 20 projects across 13 EU Member States will trial cutting-edge solutions to enhance sustainability and digital transformation in cities. These real-world pilot initiatives include reusing electric vehicle batteries in Tilburg, Netherlands, and converting underused public buildings into community hubs in Košice, Slovakia.

Each project is eligible to receive up to €5 million (US$5.41 million), with the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) covering 80% of costs. This investment aligns with the growing demand for environmental consulting services, as cities increasingly seek expert guidance to implement green strategies and meet regulatory targets. The growth in urban development is expected to drive significant growth in the environmental consulting services market, particularly in sustainable infrastructure and circular economy solutions.

4. Geographical Insights:North America is expected to dominate the environmental consulting services market with the highest market share in 2024.

Market Segmentation

The environmental consulting services market is segmented into investment assessment and auditing, permitting and compliance, project and information management, monitoring and testing, and others based on service type.

In terms of media type, the environmental consulting services market is divided into water management, waste management, and others.

By industry vertical, the environmental consulting services market is segmented into energy and utilities, chemicals and petroleum industries, manufacturing and process industries, transportation and construction sectors, and others.

The environmental consulting services market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

- Key Players: A few major companies operating in the environmental consulting services market include AECOM, Jacobs Solutions Inc, Arcadis NV, Bechtel Corp, The ERM International Group Limited, Tetra Tech Inc., Antea Group, Stantec Inc, Ramboll Group A/S, and SLR Consulting, among others.

- Trending Topics: Environmental & Sustainability Consulting, Environmental, Social and Governance Consulting, and Environmental Risk Management, among others.

Global Headlines on the Environmental Consulting Services Market

" AECOM announced it has been awarded three architect-engineer indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District. Under these contracts, AECOM will provide architectural design, civil design, and environmental planning services across the Pacific region in support of the U.S. Army's mission readiness and infrastructure modernization. The three multi-award IDIQ contracts have a combined contract ceiling of more than US$400 million."

"Arcadis in collaboration with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Hong Kong and Macau, is proud to host the Symposium on Nature Positive Cities. This impactful event gathers thought leaders and industry experts to explore transformative solutions that integrate sustainability into urban development. With a spotlight on Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis, the symposium highlights the potential for nature-positive urban environments to drive ecological preservation and economic growth."

Conclusion

The growing industrial expansion, stringent environmental regulations, and rising focus on corporate sustainability initiatives (ESG) are among the main factors driving the demand for environmental consulting services. Rapid urbanization and emphasis on recycling and waste minimization in production and supply chains are fueling the market. The growth of renewable energy projects and a growing number of green infrastructure projects are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Further, growing environmental concern and industrial demand for AI-driven models and consulting models are expected to generate future growth opportunities in the market.

