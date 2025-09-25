Improvado Unveils Next-Generation AI Agent for Marketing Analytics

After months of customer validation, the Improvado AI Agent has demonstrated its ability to save marketing teams over 30 hours per week.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Improvado today announced a major update to its AI Agent, the AI interface of its end-to-end marketing data platform. While the platform unifies, transforms, and models marketing data across channels to make organizations AI-ready, the AI Agent leverages that foundation to turn unified data into insights, visualizations, and actions via natural language.

Automated AI analysis reduces the time spent on marketing analytics and accelerates decision-making processes.

With its latest update, the AI Agent brings deeper reasoning and more business-aware recommendations, helping teams cut hours of manual analysis, repetitive reporting, and dashboard building.

Marketing teams are already using the Improvado AI Agent for cross-channel reporting, campaign performance breakdowns, and ad hoc Q&A. It has also grown to deliver more complex workflows, such as building dashboards on the fly, pulling live API data, and preparing scheduled reports-from daily and weekly updates to QBRs-tasks that previously required significant analyst time.

"I've been using the Improvado AI Agent for a while now, and it's such a powerful tool that is constantly evolving. It provides quick descriptive analysis and visuals that have made discovering insights an efficient process-an essential benefit when managing a large number of multi-channel campaigns with a busy schedule," said Grace Luan, Marketing Data Analyst at True North Custom.

"The value starts with a clean, unified dataset," said Roman Vinogradov, VP of Product at Improavado. "With that foundation, the Improvado AI Agent gives teams reliable, business-relevant answers to their questions. It makes marketing data accessible to everyone, and turns it into a tool people actually want to use."

Business-aware insights -understands company-specific metrics, definitions, and workflows, and can also compare results with industry benchmarks to provide comprehensive analyses for stakeholders.

Instant visualizations -produce charts and dashboards on demand, turning queries into ready-to-share visuals in seconds.

Templated & scheduled AI workflows -ensure recurring reports and fresh insights are delivered automatically.

Deeper reasoning -answers more complex, multi-step marketing questions and explains the "why" behind performance.

MCP support-connects more tools to your internal management systems, time-tracking, and databases (Asana, Notion, Jira, PostgreSQL, etc).

The AI Agent update underscores Improvado's mission to make marketing data accessible across the organization, so teams spend less time preparing data and more time acting on it. By combining a unified data foundation with an intelligent interface, Improvado enables companies to use AI on top of reliable marketing data and make faster, more confident decisions. The updated AI Agent is now available to all customers.

Improvado is a fully integrated AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global agencies to turn fragmented marketing data into a strategic advantage. The platform connects and harmonizes data from over 500 marketing and sales sources, automates complex analytics workflows, and delivers actionable insights through enterprise-grade infrastructure with built-in governance and compliance. Improvado provides a unified view of marketing ROI and performance while reducing the total cost of ownership by 40-65%. Visit improvado.io to learn more.

