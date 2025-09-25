DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Mental Health Apps Market to Hit US$15.69 Bn by 2033 Amid Rising Wellness Awareness, Says DataM Intelligence Report

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mental health apps market was valued at US$6.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$15.69 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for accessible mental health care, advances in AI and telemedicine, and heightened awareness of mental health challenges. Emerging technologies like AI, augmented reality, and virtual reality are expected to further enhance the engagement and effectiveness of these digital health solutions.

The rising awareness of mental health is significantly driving the growth of the mental health apps market.

Growing recognition of mental health's importance is a key driver of the expanding mental health apps market. As more individuals and communities acknowledge mental well-being, the demand for accessible digital tools to manage conditions like anxiety, depression, stress, and insomnia continues to rise. This awareness fosters a greater need for effective, user-friendly mental health platforms.

Mental health apps serve as vital resources for early intervention, offering features such as self-assessments and confidential support. By prioritizing user privacy, these applications encourage individuals to seek help for challenges including suicidal thoughts and other mental health concerns, helping bridge gaps in traditional care access.

The Android platform segment is expected to hold 51.24% of the market share in 2024 in the mental health apps market.

Android dominates the global smartphone market, accounting for approximately 75% of sales worldwide, particularly strong in emerging economies. Its wide availability across various brands and price points makes it accessible to a broad audience, especially in regions where disposable incomes are lower.

This affordability allows mental health app developers to reach users who might not have access to traditional healthcare, providing vital digital health support. In contrast, iOS devices, while popular in certain markets like North America, hold a smaller share globally due to higher costs and limited brand options. The extensive reach of Android devices enables broader access to mobile mental health resources.

By application, the depression and anxiety management segment dominated the market, accounting for a 30.5% revenue share in 2024.

There has been a significant increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression disorders worldwide, driving growth in the mental health apps market. The World Health Organization reported in March 2023 that depression remains one of the most widespread mental health conditions, affecting approximately 280 million people globally. This rising burden, combined with growing awareness and acceptance of mental health issues, is increasing the demand for digital tools to manage these conditions.

Mental health apps provide vital support by offering early detection and intervention options. Their focus on confidentiality encourages users to seek help for issues including suicidal thoughts, which may otherwise go unreported. The convenience and privacy of these applications make them valuable resources in addressing mental health challenges on a large scale.

North America is expected to dominate the global mental health apps market with a 41.74% share in 2024.

The rise in anxiety and depression disorders worldwide has significantly fueled the growth of the mental health apps market. According to a March 2023 WHO report, depression is among the most prevalent mental health conditions, affecting roughly 280 million people globally. This widespread impact, coupled with increased awareness, is driving the demand for accessible digital tools for managing these mental health challenges.

U.S. Dominated the Mental Health Apps Market in North America

In 2024, the U.S. led the mental health apps market within North America, largely due to growing efforts to integrate digital technology into healthcare. A notable initiative launched in January 2024 by the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) introduced the Behavioural Health Virtual Services Platform.

This platform features two complementary apps designed to support the mental health of families with children, adolescents, and young adults aged 0-25. The initiative serves as a cornerstone for advancing mental health care for young populations and supports the Children and Youth Behavioural Health Initiative (CYBHI).

Europe's Mental Health App Market Surges with Government Backing, Germany Leading the Way

The European mental health apps market is set for strong growth, supported by increased government funding and initiatives. In June 2023, the EU Commission allocated about USD 1.3 billion toward mental health across its 27 member states, positioning mental health as a key health policy priority.

In 2024, Germany led the market in revenue, propelled by widespread adoption of digital mental health solutions. For example, Germany approved Deprexis in 2021, an app designed to assist mental health treatment, marking its 11th app to gain prescription and reimbursement approval through the DiGA platform.

Asia Pacific Mental Health App Market Accelerates, Driven by China's Rising Mental Health Burden and Japan's Digital Innovation

The Asia Pacific mental health apps market is poised for rapid expansion, driven by increasing demand for connected health devices and wider smartphone usage. Governments and healthcare providers in the region are adopting digital health solutions to improve care delivery, which is expected to accelerate app adoption.

China's market growth is propelled by a high prevalence of mental health conditions, with an estimated 54 million cases of depression and 41 million cases of anxiety, according to the WHO. Projections indicate that 80% of those with depression in China could seek treatment by 2030. Additionally, Japan is witnessing growth fueled by innovation from startups like Hakali Inc., which launched an English version of its mental wellness app "Awarefy" in 2022, aiming for global reach.

Mental Health Apps Market Top Companies

Leading companies in the mental health apps market include Sanvello Health, CVS Health, Mindscapes, Squarespace, Headspace Inc., Youper Inc., K Health, Calm, Happify, Inc., and Roble Ridge Software LLC, among others. These organizations are at the forefront of developing innovative digital solutions aimed at improving mental wellness globally.

Recent Developments in the Market

In September 2024, Magellan Health, Inc., a healthcare company, introduced a Teen Mental Wellbeing app to support the emotional and mental well-being of teenagers and young adults aged 13 to 22.

In September 2023, Headspace and One Medical, a U.S.-based provider of in-office and virtual primary care, entered a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, the two companies would focus on devising solutions to reduce anxiety and spread awareness towards preventive health screenings.

