Pulsiam Announces DTLA Alliance's Safe and Clean App to Strengthen Community, Safety and Cleanliness

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Pulsiam is proud to announce that long-time customer, the DTLA Alliance, is live with the Pulsiam SafetyNet One mobile app and browser-based service request .

The application is user-friendly and easily accessible, available in the app store and via any web browser. It empowers community members to quickly notify DTLA Alliance's Safe and Clean Team whenever an issue in the district requires attention.

The following categories are the listed service requests:

Graffiti/stick removal

Sidewalk cleaning

Trash removal

Homeless

Trespassing

Request Safety Assistance

Request Safety Escort

Other

"At Pulsiam, we believe that strong communities are built on collaboration and trust. Partnering with the DTLA Alliance to launch the SafetyNet Emergency Mobile App and URL is a powerful example of how technology can connect people with the resources they need to feel safe and supported," said Henry Unger, the President of Pulsiam.

This effort highlights the DTLA Alliance's dedication to maintaining a safe, clean, and welcoming downtown for everyone who lives, works and visits. Pulsiam is honored to support that mission with modern, accessible technology.

Click here to download the app .

Click here to access the browser-based service request .

About DTLA Alliance

The DTLA Alliance is a coalition of over 2,000 property owners in the Downtown Center district of Los Angeles. For over 25 years, our organization has been the driving force behind DTLA's revitalization. Through a comprehensive portfolio of services-from 24/7 safe and clean operations to economic development, placemaking, and advocacy-we work to build a vibrant, prosperous, and welcoming community in the heart of Los Angeles.

About Pulsiam

For more than 35 years, Pulsiam has been a trusted leader in safety and incident management software. Pulsiam's flagship platform, SafetyNet One, is a scalable, reliable solution that supports millions of people worldwide. Through strong partnerships, continuous innovation, and 24/7 customer support, Pulsiam empowers communities and organizations to build safer, stronger, and more connected environments.

