25.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
SOCO Construction Co.: SOCO Construction Raises $30,000 for Bergen County's United Way

Funds Will Contribute to Their Affordable Housing Mission

EDISON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / SOCO Construction Co., a Bedminster-based construction management company, recently donated $30,000 to Bergen County's United Way in New Jersey. The company raised money during the 2025 SOCO Construction Golf Classic, where everyone enjoyed a day of golf, food, and networking.

2025 SOCO Golf Outing

2025 SOCO Golf Outing

Helping Those In Need
Their commitment extends well beyond construction, and for a third consecutive year, funds will support Bergen County's United Way affordable housing mission in the Garden State, alongside their partner, Madeline Corporation. Dedicated to constructing affordable homes for families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities, they completed 47 projects and currently have projects in Mahwah, Ramsey, and Hillsdale. "These are the very people who are too often left behind in today's housing market, and that's what drives our passion for this work," said Tom Toronto, President of Bergen County's United Way. "Your support directly fuels the creation of safe, modern, and inclusive homes. Places that empower residents and strengthen our communities for generations to come."

A Worthy Cause
Through our annual charitable golf outings, SOCO has supported impactful initiatives and made a tangible difference in our community's well-being. "We're incredibly proud of the success of the SOCO Golf Classic and the positive impact it makes," says Leo Kushner, CFO of SOCO Construction. "Partnering with an organization like Bergen County's United Way, which creates lasting change, is an important part of who we are."

About SOCO Construction Co.
Bedminster-based SOCO Construction Co. is committed to a level of responsiveness that is not typical in major construction. Their leaders are accessible and personally attentive to each client and project. Marquis projects include the Asbury Ocean Club, Nine on the Hudson, and Chimney Rock Crossings. Since its inception, SOCO has had a reputation for completing projects ahead of schedule and under budget. To learn more, visit www.sococonstruction.com.

About Bergen County's United Way

Bergen County's United Way, in partnership with Madeline Corporation, is devoted to constructing homes for those who lack the financial means to do so. This mission primarily focuses on supporting families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. Given that only 32 affordable homes are available for every 100 needy families in New Jersey, the importance of their work cannot be overstated. To guarantee comfort and to meet specific needs, each house is constructed with high-quality, sustainable materials. To learn more, visit www.bergenunitedway.org/

Contact Information

Melissa Mendez
Marketing Specialist
9088791130

.

SOURCE: SOCO Construction Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/soco-construction-raises-30-000-for-bergen-countys-united-way-1077809

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
