Climate First Bank, Sunwealth Announce $20 Million Credit Facility to Drive Clean Energy Investments Across Seven States and the District of Columbia

Facility will support 14MW of renewable energy for housing, schools and communities

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced a $20 million revolving credit facility to clean energy development and investment firm Sunwealth. The new credit will help develop 14MW of clean energy projects across seven states and the District of Columbia.

"This strategic investment is a win-win - expanding impactful renewable energy projects across the country while supporting affordable housing and community development," said Chris Cucci, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, who represented Climate First Bank in the transaction. "We are proud to support Sunwealth and their mission to build an equitable, just, and inclusive clean energy future."

"This investment will accelerate our work to build a better energy future, driven by the power of impact investing," said Jon Abe, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunwealth, a Certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation. "We are leading a generational transition toward renewable energy."

KEY DETAILS - NEW $20 MILLION RENEWABLE ENERGY CREDIT FACILITY

Develop 14MW of clean energy across California, Texas, Massachusetts, New York, Maine, New Mexico, Connecticut and the District of Columbia

Support renewable energy expansion and provide equitable access to solar by serving a diverse mix of off-takers, including affordable housing, schools, nonprofit organizations and religious institutions

Promote local job creation in numerous markets

Sunwealth currently manages over 780 solar projects, totaling 70MW across 18 states and D.C., creating more than $160 million in lifetime energy savings for customers and over 2,100 green jobs. Sunwealth celebrated ten years of impactful investing in community-based projects in 2024.

For more information about Climate First Bank's SBA lending programs, visit https://www.climatefirstbank.com/SBA.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital-forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-profits, B Corps, and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

