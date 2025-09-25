Center for Disaster Philanthropy Announces $6.8M in New Grants from Truist Foundation-Supported Fund for Ongoing Helene Recovery Efforts in Western North Carolina

In January 2025, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Truist Foundation announced the creation of the Western North Carolina Recovery and Resiliency Fund with $21M to support medium- and long-term needs

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), a nonprofit organization that mobilizes philanthropy to support recovery from disasters, today announced $6.8 million in funding for community-led recovery efforts as part of the second round of grants from its Truist Foundation Western North Carolina Recovery and Resiliency Fund to support ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. This investment in recovery is part of Truist and Truist Foundation's $725 million Truist Cares for Western North Carolina initiative.

"We know that when local communities and organizations are at the center of efforts to rebuild, leading the way with their knowledge and dedication, long-term recovery is more sustainable and effective," said Patricia McIlreavy, President and CEO of CDP. "Thanks to Truist Foundation's support, we are proud to stand alongside the people and organizations of Western North Carolina as recovery from Hurricane Helene continues. The strength and creativity of local leaders inspire us, and we are committed to supporting their vision for a recovery that includes everyone. Together, we can help ensure that every community has the resources and support it needs to rebuild and thrive."

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina with damaging winds, unprecedented levels of flooding and landslides. The storm killed 108 people, including 100 from Western North Carolina, and destroyed dozens of homes, businesses, and other critical infrastructure in the area. A year later, the community continues to rebuild and experience the lasting impacts of Helene's devastation, even as several encouraging recovery efforts are underway.

In January 2025, Truist Foundation announced the launch of CDP's Truist Foundation Western North Carolina Recovery and Resiliency Fund, a partnership that is part of a $725 million commitment from Truist and Truist Foundation called Truist Cares for Western North Carolina. Through the Fund, CDP addresses medium- and long-term needs to help strengthen the region's housing and small businesses. In June 2025, CDP announced that the first $3.3 million in grants had been awarded to four organizations actively leading recovery efforts.

"At Truist Foundation, we believe that community investment is most impactful when it's rooted in the voices and leadership of local communities," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Guided by Truist's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, we are proud to partner with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support organizations that are driving long-term recovery across the region. This second round of grants reflects our continued commitment to helping Western North Carolina rebuild in ways that are inclusive, adaptive and forward-looking."

CDP's grantmaking is guided by its assessment of damages, systemic marginalization, community capacity and unmet needs to support the area's equitable recovery.

Learn more about the Round 2 grantees below:

Appalachian Community Capital Development Foundation was awarded $1 million to advance small business recovery and resilience in Western North Carolina through their connection to community development financial institutions (CFDIs) and direct small business grant opportunities. Funds will also support technical assistance and organizational infrastructure development to sustain operations and strengthen planning around future disasters.

Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Commission Foundation received $250,000 for long-term economic recovery and small business resilience in Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties. The funding will support direct subgrants and recovery training programs for small businesses.

Carolina Farm Stewardship Association received $200,000 to support independent farmers through its Western North Carolina Food System Recovery and Resilience Initiative. Funding will support small business grant opportunities, technical assistance and tools and resources for farms impacted by Helene.

Children and Families Resource Center received $100,000 to support long-term housing recovery and supportive services through their disaster case navigation program in Henderson County.

Colaborativa La Milpa, as a fiscal sponsor for PODER Emma, received $500,000 for long-term housing recovery in the Carolina Wren Housing Cooperative in the unincorporated Buncombe County community of Emma. The funding will support mobile home replacement and refurbishment, first-time homebuyer education and economic recovery initiatives.

High Country Caregiver Foundation received $350,000 to support housing repair and replacement in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties. The funding will support dozens of families enrolled in the organization's kinship care case management system by repairing heavily impacted homes, including mobile homes. The initiative aims to stabilize housing to allow families to remain together and more fully participate in the organization's support programs.

Madison Alliance for Rebuilding Communities, through fiscal sponsor Community Housing Coalition of Madison County, received $488,625 for its Rebuild and Fortification Program. The funding will support direct repairs, rebuilds and mitigation, along with associated case management services, in rural Madison County communities.

Mennonite Disaster Service was awarded $300,000 to support the renovation of a church into a dormitory to house cohorts of up to 40 skilled volunteers who will deploy throughout the impacted region to repair and rebuild homes and private-access bridges.

Mitchell County Development Foundation received $510,000 to advance small business recovery. The funding will support small business grant opportunities in Spruce Pine and throughout the county to allow businesses to reopen or sustain operations.

MountainTrue was awarded $750,000 to support waterway cleanup in Helene-impacted waterways. The initiatives will support small businesses that drive the outdoor recreation economy, monitor and help restore river water quality, and enhance resiliency.

The National Community Pharmacists Association Foundation received $300,000 to support independent community pharmacies throughout Western North Carolina as they recover from Helene. This funding will support equipment, technical assistance, certification and access to workforce development resources that will increase community resilience.

Northwestern Housing Enterprises, Inc., also known as Northwestern Regional Housing Authority (NWRHA), received $750,000 for long-term housing recovery. Funding will support the development of two affordable-housing communities in Yancey and Avery Counties.

Pisgah Legal Services received $400,000 to provide no-cost disaster-related legal services to survivors and eligible disaster-impacted nonprofit organizations across 18 counties in Western North Carolina.

Swannanoa Communities Together, via fiscal sponsor Asheville Creative Arts, Inc., received $300,000 for housing recovery, case navigation services and community-led disaster recovery initiatives for the unincorporated Swannanoa Valley.

Transylvania Habitat for Humanity received $585,000 for housing recovery and case navigation services in Transylvania County. The funding will support sustainable long-term housing by delivering disaster-resilient housing solutions and reinforcing community infrastructure.

CDP funds a wide range of critical programs in communities devastated by wildfires, hurricanes, flooding and other natural hazards, as well as humanitarian crises. These efforts include mental health initiatives, housing repair, food access and other essential services. CDP also offers free educational resources and advises corporations, foundations and individual donors to ensure that they can more effectively support equitable, community-led disaster preparedness and recovery.

